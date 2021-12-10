Arts Update

VIRTUAL FESTIVAL OF TREES: Tickets for Embassy Theatre's virtual tour of this year's Festival of Trees is available for $25 at www.showtix4u.com/event-details/57416. The tour is available through Jan. 31.

AUDITIONS:

• The Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts is having auditions for ages 9 to 18 for its Wagon Wheel Junior Winter Musical on Dec. 18 at Wagon Wheel Theatre, 2515 E. Center St., Warsaw. Auditions for ages 9 to 11 will be at 10 a.m. and for ages 12 to 18 11:30 a.m. Performances are Feb. 4 through 6. For more information, go to Wagonwheelcenter.org or email wagonwheeljr.kids@gmail.com.

• Fort Wayne Civic Theatre will have auditions for “Forbidden Broadway's Greatest Hits” starting at 6 p.m. Jan. 16 at Arts United Center. Performances will be March 25 through April 3. Deadline to sign up for auditions is Jan. 13. To sign up for an audition, go to www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0c4da9aa23aafb6-forbidden. For more information, go to fwcivic.org.

• Fort Wayne Youtheatre is having auditions for ages 8 and older for “Making 'Little Women': Louisa May Alcott” from 4 to 6 p.m. Jan. 18 and 19 at the Arts United Center. To sign up for an audition, go to fortwayneyoutheatre.org/auditions