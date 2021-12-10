Out & About: Calendar of area events

DANCE

FRIDAY

Legion Dance – Justus III; 7 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.

SATURDAY

Legion Dance – Junkyard; 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; no cover; open to public; 456-2988.

WEDNESDAY

Legion Dance – Melvin Mullins; 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.

HOLIDAY

ALL WEEKEND

“The Nutcracker” – Fort Wayne Ballet; 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday; Arts United Center, 303 E. Main St.; tickets start at $35; artstix.org or 422-4226. Kris Kringle Village from 4 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday on Arts United Plaza.

Festival of Gingerbread – 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; features gingerbread creations; History Center, 302 E. Berry St.; $6 adults 18 to 64, $4 ages 65 and older and ages 3 to 17, free for ages 2 and younger; hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; ends Dec. 19; for more information on activities, go to fwhistorycenter.org.

Blue Jacket's Fantasy of Lights – Hours, 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 6 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Franke Park, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; cost, $10 per vehicle, $20 commercial van and $40 trolley or bus; ends Dec. 31. Christmas Village open Friday through Sunday.

Holiday Window Displays – Handmade paper cut light boxes displayed in windows of Park Foundation Pavilion, Promenade Park, 202 W. Superior St.; ends Jan. 3.

Lights of Joy – Drive-thru light display; 6 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; Shipshewana RV Park, entrance through Shipshewana Flea Market, 345 S. Van Buren St., Shipshewana; cost is $20 per vehicle; ends Dec. 31.

Christmas at Fountain Park – 6 to 10 p.m.; seasonal light displays; Fountain Park, Van Wert, Ohio; hours, 6 to 10 p.m. daily; ends Jan. 1.

Holiday Lights – 6 to 9:30 p.m.; features more than 140 displays; hosted by Van Wert 4-H Exchange Club; Santa at light show each Saturday; Van Wert County Fairgrounds, Van Wert, Ohio; $5 per car; ends Dec. 25.

Krusin' Christmas at Kruse Plaza – 6 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 6 to 10 p.m. Sunday; Kruse Plaza, 5634 Opportunity Blvd., Auburn; features Christmas musical light show; hours, 6 to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 6 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday; ends Jan. 1.

Windmill Winter Wonderland – 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.; Mid-America Windmill Museum, 732 S. Allen Chapel Road, Kendallville; light displays; $5 adults, free for ages 11 and younger.

Wonderland of Lights – 6 to 9 p.m.; Ouabache State Park, 4930 E. Indiana 201, Bluffton; $5 per car; drive-through light display; nightly through Dec. 31.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY

Christkindl Market of Bryan – 4 to 9 p.m.; also, Thursday; features handmade items and entertainment; on the square, downtown Bryan, Ohio; ends Dec. 18.

SATURDAY

Shop Small Saturday – Part of Downtown Improvement District's Days of Holly Shopping; participating downtown businesses; Santa will tour district from back of trolley from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Buddy the Elf and Jovie will make appearances from back of trolley from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. and Heartland Sings! will provide holiday caroling through district from 6 to 8 p.m.; for more information, go to downtownfortwayne.com.

Parlor City Christmas – Various activities and events around Bluffton beginning at 8 a.m.; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. outdoor fire and Pinewood Derby track at Arts, Commerce and Visitors Center; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. trolley rides at Christmas at the Mansion at Wells County Historical Museum; 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. visit Santa; for more events, go to blufftonindiana.net/parks-department/

“The Nutcracker” – The Ballet Theatre of Toledo; 7:30 p.m.; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, Van Wert, Ohio; tickets start at $22; vanwertlive.com or 419-238-6722.

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

Holiday Market – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; also, Thursday; Fort Wayne Children's Zoo, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; see animals on the farm and story time at 10:30 and 11:30 a.m., 12:30 and 1:30, 2:30 and 3:30 p.m.; free admission; also, Dec. 17 through 23.

Pictures with Santa – 3 to 6 p.m.; Sweetwater Bandshell, Promenade Park, 202 W. Superior St.; also, Christmas singalongs.

SUNDAY

Lessons & Carols concert – 3 p.m.; Bishop Luers High School, 333 E. Paulding Road; also, ceramic nativity scenes by art students on display by main office, as well as ceramic crucifixes by 3D students.

Christmas at the Embassy – 4 p.m.; hosted by Concordia Lutheran High School; “Go Tell It: Jesus Christ is Born” will feature music department students with choral and instrumental music; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; $17 for adults, $10 students.

MUSEUMS

ALL WEEKEND

Science Central – “Outreach to Space,” ends Jan. 2; 1950 N. Clinton St.; regular museum prices, $10 ages 3 and older, free members 2 and younger; hours, 424-2400 or www.sciencecentral.org. New permanent exhibit, “Make It,” educates visitors about manufacturing and die cutting.

Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory – “Alpine Holiday,” ends Jan. 2; 1100 S. Calhoun St.; $5 adults, $3 ages 3-17, free ages 2 and younger; hours, 427-6440 or www.botanicalconservatory.org. Late-night light display from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays through Dec. 17. Santa and reindeer from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum – “Duesenberg: The Evolution of America's Finest Motorcar,” featuring eight Duesenberg vehicles and two engines; also, a rare 1948 Tucker from the Richard H. Driehaus Collection at Chicago Vintage Motor Carriage in Chicago will remain on display until Aug. 15; 1600 S. Wayne St., Auburn; information at 260-925-1444 or www.automobilemuseum.org.

The History Center – 302 E. Berry St.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; call 426-2882 or go to www.fwhistorycenter.com.

SUNDAY, MONDAY AND THURSDAY

Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum – 2122 O'Day Road; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; free admission; grounds open 24/7 or museum by appointment by calling 267-5022; www.honoringforever.org.

RECREATION

ALL WEEKEND

Headwaters Ice Skating – Noon to 9 p.m. Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday; Headwaters Park, Clinton and Superior streets; cost, $6 ages 14 and older, $4 ages 13 and younger; $3 skate rental; hours, 3 to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, noon to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday; ends Feb. 27. Free skate day Tuesday for ages 14 and younger.

SOMETHING DIFFERENT

SATURDAY

YLNI Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Aunt Millie's Bakery, 350 Pearl St.; ends April 30.

Ft. Wayne's Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; indoor market, Parkview Field, 285 W. Douglas Ave.; ends May 21.

South Side Farmers Market – 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 3300 block of Warsaw Street; southsidefarmersmarket.com; ends mid-December.

SPORTS

FRIDAY

Mad Ants – vs. Iowa Wolves; 7 p.m.; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets from $15 to $25 at box office or ticketmaster.com.

SATURDAY

Mad Ants – vs. Southeast Missouri Redhawks; 7 p.m.; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets from $15 to $25 at box office or ticketmaster.com.

THEATER

ALL WEEKEND

“Elf Jr.” – Fort Wayne Youtheatre; 7 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; First Presbyterian Theater, 300 W. Wayne St.; tickets, tickets.artstix.org or 422-4226; ends Dec. 19.

“Every Christmas Story Ever Told (and then some)” – Pulse Opera House; 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday; 1271/2 Wayne St., Warren; $15, $5 ages 12 and younger; pulseoperahouse.org or call 260-375-7017.

“The Great American Trailer Park Christmas Musical” – Van Wert Civic Theatre; 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday; 118 S. Race St., Van Wert, Ohio; $16; vwct.org or call 419-238-9689.