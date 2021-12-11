GUIDELIGHT

Special services

• Southwest Lutheran Church, 5120 Homestead Road, along with Lutheran Agency for Missions to Burmese, LAMB Youth, New Life Lutheran Church and filmmaker George A. Johnson and director Hannah Johnson, will offer a screening premiere of the film “A Greater Love” at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 18. The movie was filmed in both Sgaw Karen and Burmese languages. A film guide based on the script will be provided for those that speak English to help follow along.

The movie focuses on the intricacies of marriage and its problems for a young Burmese couple within the Burmese community.

• First Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Wayne St., will have Christmas Eve in the City on Dec. 24. Services will be offered at 5 and 9:30 p.m.

