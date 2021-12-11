PEOPLE AND PLACES

Pageant winner

Sherdell Baker, a 2019 New Haven High School graduate, was recently chosen to be Miss Black Indiana USA 2022. She will now compete nationally for the title of Miss Black USA in August.

Baker has a men's mental health organization, King's Mindset Initiative, and her hope is to expand the organization and further her platform of Black men's mental health in order to provide better wellness and resources.

Baker is attending Hampton University, where she is studying journalism.

Giving back

Allen County 4-H Clubs received a $500 grant from Regal Rexnord, a Wisconsin manufacturing company.

Mural created

Little River Wetlands Project and Hamlets West Homeowners Association have collaborated to create a coloring book and mural that describe the history of the Little River Valley. Wetlands educator Aly Munger created the artwork and mural, while Hamlets West resident Beth Ricketts created the storyboard. The mural is at 10385 Woodland Ridge West.

The project was funded by a 2021 City Neighborhood grant.

Board addition

Zachary Barron has been named to the Literacy Alliance board of directors.