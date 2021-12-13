Community Update

Classes

“DEKALB COUNTY CYBERSECURITY CONVERSATION”: 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday; Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn; discussion on prevention measures for cybersecurity threats, new cybersecurity reporting requirements and the Indiana Office of Technology's cybersecurity incidental portal; hosted by state Rep. Ben Smaltz and state Sen. Dennis Kruse; RSVP by emailing thollenbeck@iot.in.gov.

“TOY SHOP ENGINEERS”: 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Science Central, 1950 N. Clinton St.; ages 3 to 6; create travel-friendly toys; $15 covers admission for one child and one adult; each additional child is $15; register at www.sciencecentral.org/programs/programs-on-site/tots-science-pre-k.html.

CREATE A FAIRY HOUSE: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday; Salamonie Lake, Nature Center; suggested age is at least 10 years old; $15 per person day of event; $5 discount for multiple people; registration is required at 260-468-2127.

Fundraisers

“ARTISTOKRAFTS FAIR”: Noon to 9 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday; 1940 Bluffton Road; local businesses, food trucks, artisans; indoors next to the Clyde Theater; Santa will be available and live music.

Health

“MAINTAINING MENTAL HEALTH DURING THE HOLIDAY SEASON”: Virtual event 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday; hosted by Purdue Extension; questions at ksarko@purdue.edu or 481-6437; register at https://bit.ly/3qi8gzp.

“MAKING IT THROUGH YOUR LOSSES”: Virtual event: noon Thursday, webinar led by grief experts from the Peggy F. Murphy Community Grief Center; register and receive the Zoom link at 435-3261 or www.vnfw.org/webinars/.

BLOOD DONATIONS: Noon to 6 p.m. today, St. Anthony's Catholic Church, 700 W. Maumee St., Angola; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, VA Northern Indiana Health Care System, 2121 Lake Ave.; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Monroe Lighthouse Church, 201 S. Van Buren St., Monroe; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 500 E. Seventh St., Auburn; noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Hudson United Brethren Church, 516 N. Main St., Hudson; and noon to 6 p.m. Thursday, Pleasant View Church of Christ, 200 Fox Lake Road, Angola.

Organizations

HAM GIVEWAY: Hosted by The Impact Center; 9 a.m. Saturday; 3420 E. Paulding Road.