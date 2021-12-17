Arts Update

PEANUTS ON PBS: PBS Fort Wayne will air “A Charlie Brown Christmas” at 7:30 p.m. Sunday on PBS, Channel 39, and PBS KIDS, Channel 39.2. The program will air ad-free.

VIDEO SHOOT: Morgan Gullett, a Homestead High School sophomore and aspiring filmmaker, has made a video for pop-country singer and songwriter Lauren Gottshall. The new music video for “Easy for Me” was released on Dec. 10.

ARTWORK SOUGHT: Artlink is seeking artwork for two upcoming exhibits. Postcard-sized work is sought for the upcoming “Postcard” exhibition and sale from Jan. 6 through Feb. 6. There is no entry fee. Arrival deadline is Dec. 23. Submissions are also being accepted for the “42nd National Print Exhibition” that features all printmaking mediums. Entry fee is $10 and the deadline is Jan. 27. For more information, go to artlinkfw.org.