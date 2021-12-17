Out & About: Calendar of area events

DANCE

FRIDAY

Legion Dance – Melvin Mullins; 7 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.

SATURDAY

Legion Dance – Chris Worth; 8 to 11 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; no cover; open to public; 456-2988.

WEDNESDAY

Legion Dance – Jeff McDonald; 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.

HOLIDAY

ALL WEEKEND

Festival of Gingerbread – 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; features gingerbread creations; History Center, 302 E. Berry St.; $6 adults 18 to 64, $4 ages 65 and older and ages 3 to 17, free for ages 2 and younger; for more information on activities, go to fwhistorycenter.org.

Blue Jacket's Fantasy of Lights – Hours, 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 6 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Franke Park, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; cost, $10 per vehicle, $20 commercial van and $40 trolley or bus; ends Dec. 31. Christmas Village open Friday through Sunday.

Holiday Market – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; also, Monday through Thursday; Fort Wayne Children's Zoo, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; see animals on the farm and story time at 10:30 and 11:30 a.m., 12:30 and 1:30, 2:30 and 3:30 p.m.; free admission.

Holiday Window Displays – Handmade paper cut light boxes displayed in windows of Park Foundation Pavilion, Promenade Park, 202 W. Superior St.; ends Jan. 3.

Lights of Joy – Drive-thru light display; 6 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; Shipshewana RV Park, entrance through Shipshewana Flea Market, 345 S. Van Buren St., Shipshewana; cost is $20 per vehicle; ends Dec. 31.

Christmas at Fountain Park – 6 to 10 p.m.; seasonal light displays; Fountain Park, Van Wert, Ohio; hours, 6 to 10 p.m. daily; ends Jan. 1.

Holiday Lights – 6 to 9:30 p.m.; features more than 140 displays; hosted by Van Wert 4-H Exchange Club; Santa at light show each Saturday; Van Wert County Fairgrounds, Van Wert, Ohio; $5 per car; ends Dec. 25.

Krusin' Christmas at Kruse Plaza – 6 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 6 to 10 p.m. Sunday; Kruse Plaza, 5634 Opportunity Blvd., Auburn; features Christmas musical light show; hours, 6 to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 6 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday; ends Jan. 1.

Wonderland of Lights – 6 to 9 p.m.; Ouabache State Park, 4930 E. Indiana 201, Bluffton; $5 per car; drive-thru light display; nightly through Dec. 31.

Drive-thru holiday lights display – Dusk until 10 p.m.; Chateau Rehabilitation & Healthcare, 6006 Brandy Chase Cove; ends Dec. 26.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY

Christkindl Market of Bryan – 4 to 9 p.m.; features handmade items and entertainment; on the square, downtown Bryan, Ohio.

SATURDAY

Live reindeer – 5 to 7 p.m.; Jefferson Pointe, fountain court area, 1430 W. Jefferson Blvd.

Shop Small Saturday – Part of Downtown Improvement District's Days of Holly Shopping; participating downtown businesses; Anna, Elsa and Kristoff will tour district from back of trolley from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Fort Wayne Children's Choir Treble Choir will perform at YLNI Farmer's Market from noon to 1 p.m.; Santa will make appearance from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. on trolley tour; Fort Wayne Children's Choir Youth Chorale will carol throughout district from 5 to 7 p.m.; Chain Gang Barbershop Quartet will stroll streets and carol from 6 to 8 p.m.; for more information, go to downtownfortwayne.com.

SUNDAY

Santa trolley – 1 to 4 p.m.; Santa and Mrs. Claus will visit the Waynedale community on a trolley; neighborhoods to be visited: 1 p.m. Indian Village, 1:20 p.m. Sand Point and Belle Vista, 1:35 p.m. Old Trail, 1:50 p.m. southwest Waynedale, 2:30 p.m. Avalon, 2:50 p.m. Lake Shores West and Lakewood and 3:15 p.m. Lakeshores East and Winterset; a map of Santa's route is available at https://fb.me/e/31DM6Nado.

MUSEUMS

ALL WEEKEND

Science Central – “Outreach to Space,” ends Jan. 2; 1950 N. Clinton St.; regular museum prices, $10 ages 3 and older, free members 2 and younger; hours, 424-2400 or www.sciencecentral.org. New permanent exhibit, “Pixel Pegs,” features large pegboard with LED backlighting, allowing visitors to create designs.

Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory – “Alpine Holiday,” ends Jan. 2; 1100 S. Calhoun St.; $5 adults, $3 ages 3-17, free ages 2 and younger; hours, 427-6440 or www.botanicalconservatory.org. Late-night light display from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. Santa and reindeer from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum – “Duesenberg: The Evolution of America's Finest Motorcar,” featuring eight Duesenberg vehicles and two engines; also, a rare 1948 Tucker from the Richard H. Driehaus Collection at Chicago Vintage Motor Carriage in Chicago will remain on display until Aug. 15; 1600 S. Wayne St., Auburn; information at 260-925-1444 or www.automobilemuseum.org.

The History Center – 302 E. Berry St.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; call 426-2882 or go to www.fwhistorycenter.com.

SUNDAY, MONDAY AND THURSDAY

Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum – 2122 O'Day Road; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; free admission; grounds open 24/7 or museum by appointment by calling 267-5022; www.honoringforever.org.

RECREATION

ALL WEEKEND

Headwaters Ice Skating – Noon to 9 p.m. Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday; Headwaters Park, Clinton and Superior streets; cost, $6 ages 14 and older, $4 ages 13 and younger; $3 skate rental; hours, 3 to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, noon to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday; ends Feb. 27.

TUESDAY

Winter Solstice Walk/Ride and Bonfire – 4:30 p.m.; Salomon Farm Park, 817 W. Dupont Road; 6.5-mile bike ride will begin at 4:45 p.m. and 1.65-mile walk at 5 p.m.; free; bikes are required to have a front white light and red rear reflector.

SOMETHING DIFFERENT

SATURDAY

YLNI Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Aunt Millie's Bakery, 350 Pearl St.; ends April 30.

Ft. Wayne's Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; indoor market, Parkview Field, 285 W. Douglas Ave.; ends May 21.

South Side Farmers Market – 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 3300 block of Warsaw Street; southsidefarmersmarket.com; ends mid-December.

SPORTS

FRIDAY

Komets – vs. Kalamazoo Wings; 8 p.m.; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets from $14 to $30 for adults, $12 to $25 for ages 60 and older and students ages 12 to 18, $10 to $20 for ages 11 and younger.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY

Rumble in Fort Wayne – 7 p.m.; indoor kart and midget racing; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; $25 adults, $15 ages 2 to 12.

SATURDAY

Komets – vs. Cincinnati Cyclones; 7:30 p.m.; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets from $14 to $30 for adults, $12 to $25 for ages 60 and older and students ages 12 to 18, $10 to $20 for ages 11 and younger.

SUNDAY

Komets – vs. Cincinnati Cyclones; 5 p.m.; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets from $14 to $30 for adults, $12 to $25 for ages 60 and older and students ages 12 to 18, $10 to $20 for ages 11 and younger.

THEATER

ALL WEEKEND

“Elf Jr.” – Fort Wayne Youtheatre; 7 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; First Presbyterian Theater, 300 W. Wayne St.; tickets, tickets.artstix.org or 422-4226.