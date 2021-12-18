GUIDELIGHT

Special services

The Immaculate Conception Cathedral Choir and lectors of the parish will present a Service of Lessons & Carols called “Follow the Light” at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 1102 S. Clinton St. The free program will feature a selection of readings mostly from the Old Testament together with choral responses and various hymns.

Commentary published

Dr. Matt Harmon, Grace Theological Seminary professor of New Testament studies, released a new Galatians commentary with the Evangelical Biblical Theology Commentary on Dec. 1. The book traces the argument of Paul's letter to the Galatians which reveals how Christ changes everything. Copies of “Galatians: Evangelical Biblical Theology Commentary” can be purchased on Amazon.

