Saturday, December 18, 2021 1:00 am
PEOPLE AND PLACES
Giving back
• The Heritage Lions Club filled more than 50 Christmas bags for local shut-ins. Meijer, Nolan Repair and Darlington Warehouse donated items for the bags and Thrivent Financial helped with a cash gift. The fourth grade class at St. John-Emanuel Lutheran School decorated the bags.
• Indiana Landmarks awarded a $2,500 African American Heritage Grant to Fox Lake Preservation Foundation in Angola for a state historical marker of the African American resort community.
• “In Memory of Colonel Sion Bass” donated clothing and small household items for veterans in need last month at Liberty Landing, a transitional housing complex for homeless veterans on South Calhoun Street. Items were donated by Home Depot, Sweetwater, Enterprise Office and Unique Thrift.
Nominations sought
ARCH Inc., a historic preservation organization that serves Allen County and northeast Indiana, is seeking nominations for its ARCHie Awards. Nominations can be made through Feb. 1 for preservation efforts by individuals, businesses and organizations. For more information or to nominate, go to archfw.org or call 426-5117.
Board chosen
The Allen County 4-H Clubs elected the following to its board of directors for a three-year term: Liz Chmiel, Marijane Crowe, Erica Hambleton and Jason Howard.
