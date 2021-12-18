PEOPLE AND PLACES

Giving back

• The Heritage Lions Club filled more than 50 Christmas bags for local shut-ins. Meijer, Nolan Repair and Darlington Warehouse donated items for the bags and Thrivent Financial helped with a cash gift. The fourth grade class at St. John-Emanuel Lutheran School decorated the bags.

• Indiana Landmarks awarded a $2,500 African American Heritage Grant to Fox Lake Preservation Foundation in Angola for a state historical marker of the African American resort community.

• “In Memory of Colonel Sion Bass” donated clothing and small household items for veterans in need last month at Liberty Landing, a transitional housing complex for homeless veterans on South Calhoun Street. Items were donated by Home Depot, Sweetwater, Enterprise Office and Unique Thrift.

Nominations sought

ARCH Inc., a historic preservation organization that serves Allen County and northeast Indiana, is seeking nominations for its ARCHie Awards. Nominations can be made through Feb. 1 for preservation efforts by individuals, businesses and organizations. For more information or to nominate, go to archfw.org or call 426-5117.

Board chosen

The Allen County 4-H Clubs elected the following to its board of directors for a three-year term: Liz Chmiel, Marijane Crowe, Erica Hambleton and Jason Howard.