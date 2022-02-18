Out & About: Calendar of area events

COMEDY

FRIDAY

“My Name is Not Mom” – Featuring Tiffany Jenkins, Meredith Masony and Dena Blizzard; 7:30 p.m.; Honeywell Center, Wabash; $25 to $39; honeywellarts.org or 260-563-1102.

THURSDAY

Rodney Carrington – “Let Me In” tour; 7 p.m.; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $46.50; ticketmaster.com, Embassy box office or fwembassytheatre.org.

DANCE

FRIDAY

Legion dance – Melvin Mullins; 7 to 10 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.

MUSEUMS

ALL WEEKEND

Science Central – “Our Weakening Web: The Story of Extinction,” ends May 29; 1950 N. Clinton St.; regular museum prices,$12 at the door, $10 online ages 3 and older, free members 2 and younger; hours, 424-2400 or www.sciencecentral.org. New permanent exhibit, “Pixel Pegs,” features large pegboard with LED backlighting, allowing visitors to create designs.

Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory – “Under the Big Top,” ends April 17; 1100 S. Calhoun St.; $7 adults, $5 ages 3-17, free ages 2 and younger; hours, 427-6440 or www.botanicalconservatory.org. Sweetheart Orchid Display through March 13.

Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum – “Duesenberg: The Evolution of America's Finest Motorcar,” featuring eight Duesenberg vehicles and two engines; also, a rare 1948 Tucker from the Richard H. Driehaus Collection at Chicago Vintage Motor Carriage will remain on display until Aug. 15; 1600 S. Wayne St., Auburn; 260-925-1444 or www.automobilemuseum.org.

The History Center – 302 E. Berry St.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; call 426-2882 or go to www.fwhistorycenter.com.

National Auto & Truck Museum – Features replica of dealership with Auburns and Cords on display; also, GM Futurliner; 1000 Gordon M. Buehring Place, Auburn; hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; $10 adults, $5 ages 5 to 12; natmus.org.

SUNDAY, MONDAY AND THURSDAY

Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum – 2122 O'Day Road; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; free admission; grounds open 24/7 or museum by appointment by calling 267-5022; www.honoringforever.org.

RECREATION

ALL WEEKEND

Headwaters Ice Skating – Headwaters Park, Clinton and Superior streets; cost, $6 ages 14 and older, $4 ages 13 and younger; $3 skate rental; regular hours, 3 to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, noon to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday; ends Feb. 27.

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

Toboggan Run – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Pokagon State Park, Angola; $20 per toboggan per hour; park entrance fee $7 for in-state vehicles, $9 out-of-state; ends Feb. 27.

SOMETHING DIFFERENT

SATURDAY

1812 Winter Garrison – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; The Old Fort, 1201 Spy Run Ave.; freewill donation accepted; parking at Headwaters Park, Lawton Park and in lot across from fort; oldfortwayne.org.

Weather the Fort – 3 to 9 p.m.; The Landing, 100 block of West Columbia Street; winter activities, live music, fire dancing; free; weatherthefort.com.

Ft. Wayne's Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; indoor market, Parkview Field, 285 W. Douglas Ave.; ends May 21.

YLNI Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Aunt Millie's Bakery, 350 Pearl St.; ends April 30.

SUNDAY

Bridal Extravaganza – Noon to 4 p.m.; Grand Wayne Center, 120 W. Jefferson Blvd.; hosted by Fort Wayne Newspapers and Fort Wayne Magazine Weddings; $12 advance, $15 day of show; fortwayne.com.

THURSDAY

Disney on Ice's “Mickey's Search Party” – 7 p.m.; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; $15.50 to $55.50; ticketmaster.com or Coliseum box office; ends Feb. 27.

SPORTS

FRIDAY

Komets – vs. Toledo Walleye; 8 p.m.; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets $14 to $30 adults, $12 to $25 ages 60 and older and 12 to 18, $10 to $20 for ages 12 and younger.

SATURDAY

Komets – vs. Tulsa Oilers; 7:30 p.m.; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets $14 to $30 adults, $12 to $25 ages 60 and older and 12 to 18, $10 to $20 for ages 12 and younger.

SUNDAY

Komets – vs. Kalamazoo Wings; 5 p.m.; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets $14 to $30 adults, $12 to $25 ages 60 and older and 12 to 18, $10 to $20 for ages 12 and younger.

THEATER

ALL WEEKEND

“Sylvia” – First Presbyterian Theater; 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday; 300 W. Wayne St.; $16 adults, $8 children and students with ID; firstpresfortwayne.org/theater or 422-4226.

“Fools” – Van Wert Civic Theatre; 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday; 118 S. Race St., Van Wert, Ohio; $16; 419-238-9689 or vwct.org.

“Seussical” – Fort Wayne Civic Theatre; 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday; Arts United Center, 303 E. Main St.; $35 adults, $30 ages 60 and older and $22 for ages 23 and younger; 424-5220 or fwcivic.org; ends Feb. 27.

“Sondheim on Sondheim” – Purdue University Fort Wayne Theater Department; 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday; Williams Theatre, 2101 Coliseum Blvd. E.; $18 adults, $16 seniors, $14 college students with ID; pfw.edu/tickets or 481-6555.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY

“Much Ado About Nothing” – Actors from the London Stage; 7 p.m.; Grace College, Little Theatre, Philathea Hall, 1499 Alpha Drive, Winona Lake; $15; eventbrite.com.