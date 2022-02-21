Community Update

Classes

“CREATIVE USE OF NATIVE PLANTS IN YOUR LANDSCAPING – TIPS FROM THE PROS”: 1 to 2:45 p.m. Saturday, Peabody Public Library, 1160 E. Indiana 205, Columbia City; hosted by the Indiana Native Plant Society Northeast Chapter.

Fundraisers

FISH FRY: 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday; Fort Wayne Sport Club, 3102 Ardmore Ave.; $10 adults, $5 children ages 6 to 10; baked or scalloped potato, coleslaw, applesauce, roll and butter and dessert; if interested in volunteering, email jennsvang@gmail.com or call 221-7022.

4-H FLING: Live and silent auction with chicken dinner; 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday; Home & Family Arts Building at Allen County Fairgrounds, 2726 Carroll Road; live auction at 6:30 p.m.; $10 at the door; $7 at the Purdue Extension Allen County Office, 4001 Crescent Ave., until Friday; more information at 481-6826.

Health

“HEART HEALTH” – LUTHERAN HEALTH NETWORK COMMUNITY EDUCATION SERIES: 5:30 to 6:30 Tuesday, Bluffton Regional Medical Center, Wells County Public Library, 200 W. Washington St., Bluffton, “Treating Atrial Fibrillation (AFib) & Top 10 Tips for a Healthy Heart”; 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Lutheran Downtown Hospital, 702 Van Buren St., same topic; and 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Kosciusko Community Hospital, 2101 E. DuBois Drive, Warsaw, “Living with Advanced Heart Failure & Top 10 Tips for a Healthy Heart”; masks will be available and required; RSVP at communityrelations@lhn.net or call 435-7119 for more information.

THE MOM OF AN ADDICT INC. – SUPPORT GROUP MEETING: 6:30 p.m. Thursday; Pathway Community Church, 1010 Carroll Road; for parents, grandparents, spouses, siblings, children and friends; additional in-person and online meeting locations can be found by clicking on the support groups tab at www.themomofanaddict.org.

Lectures

HYPERTENSION PREVENTION AND MANAGEMENT: Virtual event 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday; hosted by Purdue Extension Health and Human Sciences and the Fort Wayne Housing Authority; presentation link is https://bit.ly/3sjLlTm; questions at 481-6826 or email ksarko@purdue.edu.

ANNUAL COWBOY GATHERING: 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday; Salamonie Lake Interpretive Center; Ed Cullison will describe the Red Rock Ride, which is an outfitted and guided horse/mule ride featuring Zion and Bryce Canyon national parks and the North Rim of the Grand Canyon; lasagna, table service, lemonade and coffee will be provided; bring a dish to share and a donation for the Power the Camp fundraiser; advance registration is required at 260-468-2127.

Library

LAGRANGE COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY: 6 p.m. Friday; all ages; showing “Clifford the Big Red Dog”; free popcorn; bring your own covered drink if desired; questions at 260-463-2841.

Targeted Travel

SMOKEY MOUNTAIN REDNECK TOUR: May 16 to 19; sponsored by the North Manchester Historical Society & Shepherd's Center; traveling to Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, for five live shows, an afternoon at Dollywood, free time at The Island, three dinners including Applewood Restaurant and Five Oaks Farm Kitchen; three nights first class lodging including breakfasts; cost of the four-day trip is $825 per person double occupancy and $995 as a single; includes luxury coach, tours, snacks, luggage handling and any tips and taxes; respond by March 10; detailed information at Bernie Ferringer, tour coordinator, P.O. Box 361, North Manchester, IN 46962, email bernievicki@gmail.com or call 260-982-8734.