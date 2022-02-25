Art Exhibits

ALL WEEKEND – “Saint & Shepherds: New Work by Hebru Brantley” – Ends March 13; also, “A Sense of Place: Abstract Art in Northern Indiana,” ends March 13; Fort Wayne Museum of Art, 311 E. Main St.; hours, fwmoa.org.

ALL WEEKEND – “Radiation Cathedral” – Ends March 20; solo exhibition by Frank Geiser; also, “Manifest,” featuring artwork from 22 different artists at the Jacmel Arts Center in Haiti, ends March 20; Artlink, 300 E. Main St.; hours, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

ALL WEEKEND – “Edward Curtis – Shadow Catcher, Photogravures from 1896 to 1930” – Ends March 27; Garrett Museum of Art, 100 S. Randolph St., Garrett; also features original beadwork by Katrina Mitten, Huntington artist; admission $5; hours, 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday; garrettmuseumofart.org.

ALL WEEKEND – “46th Annual High School Art Exhibition” – Ends March 16; John P. Weatherhead Gallery, Mimi and Ian Rolland Art and Visual Communication Center, University of Saint Francis, 2701 Spring St.; hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.

ALL WEEKEND – “Heritage Barns of Indiana” – Ends Saturday; features paintings by Gwen Gutwein; Jeffrey R. Krull Gallery, Allen County Public Library, 900 Library Plaza.

ALL WEEKEND – Annual Juried Student Art Exhibition – Ends March 27; Purdue University Fort Wayne, Visual Arts Gallery, 2101 Coliseum Blvd. E.; hours, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends.

ALL WEEKEND – Fort Wayne Artist Guild member work – Ends April 30; Gallery at Three Rivers, Three Rivers Luxury Apartments, 101 Three Rivers East; hours, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

FRIDAY – Deana Harvey – Ends Monday; Fort Wayne Artists Guild; Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 2417 Getz Road; 432-1524.

FRIDAY – Kim Lanoue – Ends Monday; Fort Wayne Artists Guild; American Red Cross, 1212 E. California Road; 484-9336.

FRIDAY – Heidi Malott and Tammy Hyndman – Ends Monday; Fort Wayne Artists Guild; Citizens Square, second and third floors, 200 E. Berry St.; 427-2763.

FRIDAY – Linda Flatley and Nancy Longmate – Ends Monday; Heritage Pointe of Fort Wayne, 8200 St. Joe Road; 209-6279.

FRIDAY – Cassidy Bueter – Ends Monday; Ophthalmology Consultants Southwest, 7232 Engle Road; 436-7205.

FRIDAY – Karen Kubovchick – Ends Monday; Ophthalmology Consultants North, 10186 Dupont Circle Drive E; 436-7205.

FRIDAY – Karen Bixler – Ends Monday; Towne House Retirement, 2209 St. Joe Center Road; 483-3116.

FRIDAY – Barb Yoder – Ends Monday; Visiting Nurse Hospice, 5910 Homestead Road; 435-3222.

FRIDAY – “A Cast of Blues” – Ends March 6; features 15 resin-cast masks of blues legends created by artist Sharon McConnell-Dickerson, as well as 15 color photographs of performers and juke joints by photographer Ken Murphy; Wassenberg Art Center, Van Wert, Ohio; wassenbergartcenter.org.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – “Valentine's Invitational” – Ends Saturday; features artists Pamela Newell, Jerry Smith, Ray Hassard, Fred Doloresco and Donna Shortt; Castle Gallery Fine Art, 1202 W. Wayne St.; hours, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Thursday or by appointment; castlegallery.com.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – “Out of Chaos: Paintings by Daniel T. Driggs” and “Valentine Hearts by Many Artists” – Ends Monday; The Orchard Gallery of Fine Art, 6312-A Covington Road; hours, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – “Senior Art/Design Portfolio” exhibit – Ends Thursday; Grace College Mount Memorial Hall Art Gallery, 808 Kings Highway, Winona Lake; hours, 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – “Women Are ... Exhibit” – Ends March 31; Creative Women of the World, 125 W. Wayne St.; hours 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

SATURDAY – “Finding Balance” – Ends March 30; features photography of Jared Christiansen; Gallery K on Broadway, 2445 Broadway; hours, noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday.

SUNDAY – Fort Wayne Camera Club – Ends Sunday; Langhinrichs Art Gallery, Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 5310 Old Mill Road; 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Thursday.

BY APPOINTMENT – “Dogs!” – Ends March 20; selection of paintings and drawings by Fort Wayne Community Schools students submitted for the 2021 Old Fort Cluster Dog Show Children's Art Contest; First Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Wayne St.; due to COVID-19 restrictions, gallery hours by appointment only; to schedule, call 426-7421; firstpresfortwayne.org.