Arts Update

BOOK REPRINTED: Defiance, Ohio, author Louis Simonis has released the second edition of his book, “Maumee River 1835.” The book, first published in 1979, details an 1835 journal written by William C. Holgate as he and his father came to Defiance from Utica, New York, via the Miami-Erie Canal. The second edition of 500 copies has an updated cover based on artwork done by Simonis and a 2019 painting “A Morning at Fort Defiance 1794-1796,” commemorating 200 years of Fort Defiance by Simonis. The book is available through Riverview Press' website, www.explorehistoricdefiance.com/shop.

AUDITION: Auditions for “Why's a Troll in Baby's Crib?” and other quirky Irish plays will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in The Zone at TekVenture, 1550 Griffin St. Performances are March 17 and 19. For more information, call 750-9013 or go to www.ecstatic-theatrics.com.