Out & About: Calendar of area events

DANCE

FRIDAY

Legion dance – Melvin Mullins; 7 to 10 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.

SATURDAY

Legion dance – Junkyard Band; 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; no cover; open to public; 456-2988.

MUSEUMS

ALL WEEKEND

Science Central – “Our Weakening Web: The Story of Extinction,” ends May 29; 1950 N. Clinton St.; regular museum prices,$12 at the door, $10 online ages 3 and older, free members 2 and younger; hours, 424-2400 or www.sciencecentral.org. New permanent exhibit, “Pixel Pegs,” features large pegboard with LED backlighting, allowing visitors to create designs.

Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory – “Under the Big Top,” ends April 17; 1100 S. Calhoun St.; $7 adults, $5 ages 3-17, free ages 2 and younger; hours, 427-6440 or www.botanicalconservatory.org. Sweetheart Orchid Display through March 13.

Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum – “Duesenberg: The Evolution of America's Finest Motorcar,” featuring eight Duesenberg vehicles and two engines; also, a rare 1948 Tucker from the Richard H. Driehaus Collection at Chicago Vintage Motor Carriage will remain on display until Aug. 15; 1600 S. Wayne St., Auburn; information at 260-925-1444 or www.automobilemuseum.org.

The History Center – 302 E. Berry St.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; call 426-2882 or go to www.fwhistorycenter.com.

National Auto & Truck Museum – Features replica of dealership with Auburns and Cords on display; also, GM Futurliner; 1000 Gordon M. Buehring Place, Auburn; hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; $10 adults, $5 ages 5 to 12; natmus.org.

SUNDAY, MONDAY AND THURSDAY

Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum – 2122 O'Day Road; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; free admission; grounds open 24/7 or museum by appointment by calling 267-5022; www.honoringforever.org.

RECREATION

ALL WEEKEND

Headwaters Ice Skating – Headwaters Park, Clinton and Superior streets; cost, $6 ages 14 and older, $4 ages 13 and younger; $3 skate rental; regular hours, 3 to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, noon to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday; ends Sunday.

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

Toboggan Run – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Pokagon State Park, Angola; $20 per toboggan per hour; park entrance fee $7 for in-state vehicles, $9 out-of-state; ends Sunday.

SOMETHING DIFFERENT

ALL WEEKEND

Disney on Ice's “Mickey's Search Party” – 7 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. and 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 1 and 5 p.m. Sunday; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; $15.50 to $55.50; ticketmaster.com or Coliseum box office.

SATURDAY

Revolutionary War Garrison – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; The Old Fort, 1201 Spy Run Ave.; parking available at Headwaters Park, Lawton Park and in lot across from the fort; free but donations accepted; oldfortwayne.org.

Night Stargazing at the Preserve – 8 to 9 p.m.; Lindenwood Nature Preserve, 600 Lindenwood Ave.

Ft. Wayne's Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; indoor market, Parkview Field, 285 W. Douglas Ave.; ends May 21.

YLNI Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Aunt Millie's Bakery, 350 Pearl St.; ends April 30.

THURSDAY

Home and Garden Show – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; $12 adults, $8 ages 62 and older and free for ages 14 and younger; ends March 6.

THEATER

ALL WEEKEND

“Seussical” – Fort Wayne Civic Theatre; 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday; Arts United Center, 303 E. Main St.; $35 adults, $30 ages 60 and older and $22 for ages 23 and younger; 424-5220 or fwcivic.org.