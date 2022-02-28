Community update

Classes

STAINED GLASS: 1 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; or 5 to 7:30 p.m. March 9 and 10; Salamonie Lake's Nature Center; $40; must have had recent stained-glass cutting and smoothing experience; for adults; registration must be at least 10 days before the workshop at 260-468-2127.

Fundraisers

FAT TUESDAY TENDERLOIN FRY BY GAERTE'S: 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday; Grace Lutheran Church, 204 N. Main St., Columbia City; drive through only; meal or meat only $12.

Lectures

PREPARING A MEAL FOR 1 OR 2: Virtual event 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday; presented by Purdue Extension Health and Human Sciences and the Fort Wayne Housing Authority; go to https://bit.ly/3oz8uQP; questions at 260-481-6826 or email ksarko@purdue.edu.

“THOSE PLUCKY WOMEN OF WORLD WAR II”: 2 p.m. Sunday; History Center, 302 E. Berry St.; presented by author Kayleen Reusser; George R. Mather lecture series; register for virtual or in-person by sending an email to administration@fwhistorycenter.org.

Organizations

HUNTINGTON COUNTY GENEALOGICAL SOCIETY: In-person or virtual event 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; Keefer Center of the Huntington City-Township Public Library, 255 W. Park Drive, Huntington; topic will be “The 1950 Census: Getting Ready” presented by Sarah A.V. Kirby; 260-356-0824.

Targeted Travel

“MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL” WITH DINNER: 5:30 p.m. dinner, 7:30 show; April 6; Honeywell Center in Wabash; $75 covers dinner, show, bus and driver tip; price is actual cost; hosted by Encore, an all-women group and open to all ages; questions or reservations by Saturday at 260-493-2439.