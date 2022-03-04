Arts Update

AWARD: Ian Williams of Fort Wayne was one of 28 artists that have been named a semifinalist for the Kurt Weill Foundation for Music's 24th Lotte Lenya Competition, a internationally renowned theatrical singing contest. Williams will now compete for the opportunity to advance to the final round, which takes place May 6. The semifinalists were selected from 259 applicants from 21 countries. Top prizes include $20,000, $15,000 and $10,000.

AUDITIONS: Fort Wayne Youth Theatre is having auditions from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday for “Friendly Shakespeare: A Midsummer Night's Dream” at the Arts United Center for ages 8 and older. For more information, go to fortwayneyoutheatre.org/auditions.