Out & About: Calendar of area events

DANCE

FRIDAY

Legion dance – Melvin Mullins; 7 to 10 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

Choreographer's Lab Performances – Fort Wayne Dance Collective; 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 and 6 p.m. Sunday; Elliott Studio Theatre, 437 E. Berry St.; $12; www.fwdc.org.

MUSEUMS

ALL WEEKEND

Science Central – “Our Weakening Web: The Story of Extinction,” ends May 29; 1950 N. Clinton St.; regular museum prices,$12 at the door, $10 online ages 3 and older, free members 2 and younger; hours, 424-2400 or www.sciencecentral.org. New permanent exhibit, “Pixel Pegs,” features large pegboard with LED backlighting, allowing visitors to create designs. Doctors Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday with free admission.

Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory – “Under the Big Top,” ends April 17; 1100 S. Calhoun St.; $7 adults, $5 ages 3-17, free ages 2 and younger; hours, 427-6440 or www.botanicalconservatory.org. Sweetheart Orchid Display through March 13.

Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum – “Duesenberg: The Evolution of America's Finest Motorcar,” featuring eight Duesenberg vehicles and two engines; also, a rare 1948 Tucker from the Richard H. Driehaus Collection at Chicago Vintage Motor Carriage will remain on display until Aug. 15; 1600 S. Wayne St., Auburn; information at 260-925-1444 or www.automobilemuseum.org.

The History Center – 302 E. Berry St.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; call 426-2882 or go to www.fwhistorycenter.com.

National Auto & Truck Museum – Features replica of dealership with Auburns and Cords on display; also, GM Futurliner; 1000 Gordon M. Buehring Place, Auburn; hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; $10 adults, $5 ages 5 to 12; natmus.org.

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum – 2122 O'Day Road; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; also open Monday and Thursday; free admission; grounds open 24/7 or museum by appointment by calling 267-5022; www.honoringforever.org.

SOMETHING DIFFERENT

ALL WEEKEND

Home and Garden Show – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; $12 adults, $8 ages 62 and older and free for ages 14 and younger.

SATURDAY

Ft. Wayne's Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; indoor market, Parkview Field, 285 W. Douglas Ave.; ends May 21.

YLNI Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Aunt Millie's Bakery, 350 Pearl St.; ends April 30.

SPORTS

FRIDAY

Mad Ants – vs. Lakeland Magic; 7 p.m.; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets from $15 to $25 at box office or ticketmaster.com.

SATURDAY

Komets – vs. Cincinnati Cyclones; 7:30 p.m.; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets $14 to $30 adults, $12 to $25 ages 60 and older and 12 to 18, $10 to $20 for ages 12 and younger.

SUNDAY

Mad Ants – vs. Windy City Bulls; 5 p.m.; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets from $15 to $25 at box office or ticketmaster.com.

TUESDAY

Mad Ants – vs. Windy City Bulls; 7 p.m.; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets from $15 to $25 at box office or ticketmaster.com.

THEATER

ALL WEEKEND

“Women Unbound” – Playground 630; 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday; Studio Theatre, Kettler Hall, Purdue University Fort Wayne, 2101 Coliseum Blvd. E.; $20; 416-4461 or play.ground630@gmail.com; ends March 13.

“Making 'Little Women': Louisa May Alcott” – Fort Wayne Youtheatre; 7 p.m. Friday, 2 and 4 p.m. Saturday and 4:30 p.m. Sunday (sensory friendly performance); First Presbyterian Theater, 300 W. Wayne St.; $18 adults, $12 for ages 18 and younger and 60 and older; 422-4226 or tickets.artstix.org.