PEOPLE AND PLACES

Giving back

• Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana recognized its corporate sponsors who bought cookies to share with employees, clients or nonprofits. The sponsors are: Sweetwater, $1,000, donated cookies to the Fort Wayne Boys & Girls Clubs; Indiana Trust Wealth Management, $1,000; Premier Bank, $500; and PNC Bank, $500.

• Anthony Wayne Area Council Boy Scouts of America is collecting food and non-perishables in Allen, Adams, Huntington, Kosciusko, Jay, DeKalb, Steuben, Noble, LaGrange, Wells and Whitley counties through March 13. In addition to non-perishable food items, the collection also includes household items, diapers (both adult and child), laundry detergent and soap. The last drop-off will be at 5 p.m. March 13 the Komets' game at Memorial Coliseum.

• NIPSCO released its 2021 report detailing its corporate giving. In addition to supporting organizations such as the STEAM Park at Taste of the Arts, Girl Scouts Northeast Indiana STEM Conference and Science Central in Fort Wayne, the company gave more than $2.3 million. NIPSCO employees raised $20,200 as part of the company's Charity of Choice program and the Hope for the Holidays provided more than $93,000 to community organizations.

Nominees sought

Pathfinder Services is seeking nominations of people or organizations in Huntington County who have helped support people with developmental disabilities for its annual LaMont award. Nominations are due March 28. Nominations can be sent to LaMont Award Committee, in care of Sheryl Cline, 2824 Theater Ave., Huntington, IN 46750, or by email to scline@pathfinderservices.org. Awards will be announced April 28.