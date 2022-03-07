Community Update

Camps

“SOLVE A MYSTERY” – SPRING BREAK CAMP: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 4 to 8; Science Central, 1950 N. Clinton St.; ages 5 to 11; campers must supply own lunch; register by March 27 at www.sciencecentral.org.

Classes

“FIZZ AND FOAM”: 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday; Science Central, 1950 N. Clinton St.; learn about chemical reactions; $15 for one child and one adult; each additional child is $15; register at www.sciencecentral.org/programs/programs-on-site/tots-science-pre-k.html.

BARRE & BEATS: Fitness class with music and cocktails; 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; ages 21 and older; general admission, standing room available; for more information and tickets, call 747-0989.

Fundraisers

ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT FISH FRY AND PORK TENDERLOIN: 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday; Park Edelweiss, 3355 Elmhurst Drive; sponsored by Fort Wayne Maennerchor/Damenchor; includes scalloped potatoes, coleslaw, dessert and coffee; full-service bar; carryout is available; $12 adults, $6 children; more information at www.fortwaynemaennerchor.us; questions at 444-3634.

“BE THE STORY FUNDRAISING BANQUET”: 6 p.m. April 8; Calvary Evangelical Church, 10686 Van Wert-Decatur Road, Van Wert, Ohio; hosted by West Central Ohio Youth for Christ; the event is to share dynamic new developments happening in the ministry that are impacting lives in West Central Ohio; RSVP by March 25 at 419-238-1370 or go to www.wcohio.yfc.net; event sponsorship is available by email at kbrunswick@wcohyfc.com.

TREE SALE: Now through March 15; hosted by the Upper Wabash Invasives Network; prices depend on size ($15 to $90); place order at lafontainelions.com/shop or email trody@dnr.in.gov to have an order form emailed; orders will be available for pickup from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 30 at Brandt's Harley Davidson in Wabash.

4-H PLANT SALE: Orders must be placed and payment received by March 31; pickup from 5 to 8 p.m. May 5 or 9 a.m. to noon May 6 at the Allen County Fairgrounds, 2726 Carroll Road, in the Lions Cattle Barn; order forms and more information at the Allen County 4-H Clubs Inc., 4001 Crescent Ave., or call 481-6826.

Lectures

“LOOKING AT YESTERDAY, WORKING TOWARD TOMORROW – RACE AT MU”: 11 a.m. today; Manchester University, Cordier Auditorium, North Manchester; also livestreamed at www.facebook.com/ManchesterUniv; community forum at 7 p.m. in the Jo Young Switzer Center where alumni, current students and colleagues will share information about their lives, telling how people of color have experienced Manchester and the surrounding communities.

FOOD & MOOD: Virtual event 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday; hosted by Purdue Extension Health and Human Sciences and the Fort Wayne Housing Authority; presentation link at bit.ly/3gANeWA; questions at 481-6826 or email ksarko@purdue.edu.

Library

LAGRANGE COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY: 203 W. Spring St., LaGrange; 11 a.m. March 15, coffee tasting, sample and learn about the history, for ages 12 and older, register at 260-463-2841, ext. 1030; and from 1 to 4 p.m. March 18, painting with Carl Mosher, “Rustic Birdhouse,” $25 payable at the class; register at 260-463-2841, ext. 1030.

Organizations

ALLEN COUNTY GENEALOGICAL SOCIETY: Virtual event 7 p.m. Wednesday; “Get More Out of Your DNA Matches with Autoclusters” by Glenn Yor;, register at www.acgsi.org/meetings.php.

DISORDERLY BEAR DEN: 6:30 p.m. Thursday; Community Center, 233 W. Main St.; organization donates teddy bears and stuffed animals; monthly meeting; looking for new members; questions at 260-557-2734 or llhaneline@gmail.com.

FIRE POLICE CITY COUNTY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION – NEW BABY ITEM DONATION DRIVE: Now through March 19; donations will go directly to A Baby's Closet, a program organized by Associated Churches of Fort Wayne & Allen County; accepting donations of diapers, toys, wipes, blankets, car seats and more at all six locations in Fort Wayne and New Haven; FPCCFCU will host a drive-thru baby shower supply drop-off from noon to 2 p.m. March 19 at its branch, 10123 Lima Road; a list of accepted donations can be found at /www.fpccfcu.org/Community/Reflection-of-Caring; donations will be accepted at all Fire Police City County FCU branches until 5 p.m. March 31; for a list of locations and hours, go to www.fpccfcu.org/About-Us/Locations-Hours.

OUR HEALING KITCHEN GRANTS: The St. Joseph Community Health Foundation in partnership with Parkview Health is taking applications until April 1; grants range from $500 to $1,500 and are available for churches, nonprofits and other organizations that serve vulnerable or low-income youth or adults; more information at www.sjchf.org and applications may also be submitted online by clicking on the “grants” menu item.

Seniors

SENIOR LUNCHEON: Noon today; Salamonie Lake Interpretive Center; for ages 50 and older; John E. Woodmansee of Whitley County Purdue Extension will be speaking about “Popular Indiana Native Trees, Identification and Lore”; bring a side dish to share, a beverage and table service; ham and beans will be provided; donations will be accepted; reservations at 260-468-2127.

Targeted Travel

LINCOLN PARK ZOO BUS TRIP TO CHICAGO: 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. April 16; entry to the zoo is included; there is an add-on option to visit Shedd Aquarium; stop at Culver's in Valparaiso on way home; travel with volunteers from the Fort Wayne Children's Zoo; $60 covers bus driver tip and parking; reservations deadline is March 12 at 493-2439.