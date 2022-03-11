Arts Update

VIDEO PREMIERE: The world premiere and screening of “Tragedy Strikes,” a music video created by 16-year-old Fort Wayne director Morgan Gullett and singer-songwriter Sydnie Stephens, will happen at the 13th New Media Film Festival on June 2 in Los Angeles. The video through MG Entertainment can be seen at https://youtu.be/-U453UgEDKU

WOMEN ARTISTS: The following area artists are among those whose works will appear at the Statehouse as part of the 2022 Hoosier Women Artists exhibition: Penny French-Deal of North Manchester, “The Youngest Student”; Brenda Ramseier of Silver Lake, “A Walk of Contemplation”; and Suzanne Ginty of Roanoke, “Symphony.”

ENTRIES SOUGHT: Applications are being accepted for the Fort Wayne Arts Festival at Jefferson Pointe, a juried outdoor festival of local and regional fine artists happening in September. A $25 jury fee is required. For guidelines and application, go to www.JeffersonShopping.com or email request at Ten21Creatives@gmail.com.

ART CLASS: First Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Wayne St., will host “Canvas & Canapes” with local artist Jake Patton at 7 p.m. April 1. Participants will be able to create an unofficial “Jake” on canvas. Cost is $30, which includes painting materials and refreshments. To register, go to at www.eventbrite.com/e/canvas-canapes-w-jake-patten-tickets-290766559607.