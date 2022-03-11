Out & About: Calendar of area events

DANCE

FRIDAY

Legion dance – Justus III; 7 to 10 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY

“Sapphire Soiree and Celebration Series” – Fort Wayne Ballet; the 65th anniversary gala of the ballet; 7 p.m. Friday and 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday; also, Talk Back with the Répétiteurs at 6:15 p.m. Saturday; Arts United Center, 303 E. Main St.; tickets, 422-4226 or fortwayneballet.org.

WEDNESDAY

Legion dance – Melvin Mullins; 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.

MUSEUMS

ALL WEEKEND

Science Central – “Our Weakening Web: The Story of Extinction,” ends May 29; 1950 N. Clinton St.; regular museum prices,$12 at the door, $10 online ages 3 and older, free members 2 and younger; hours, 424-2400 or www.sciencecentral.org. New permanent exhibit, “Pixel Pegs,” features large pegboard with LED backlighting, allowing visitors to create designs.

Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory – “Under the Big Top,” ends April 17; 1100 S. Calhoun St.; $7 adults, $5 ages 3-17, free ages 2 and younger; hours, 427-6440 or www.botanicalconservatory.org. Sweetheart Orchid Display through Sunday. The Great Train Connection Friday through Sunday.

Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum – “Duesenberg: The Evolution of America's Finest Motorcar,” featuring eight Duesenberg vehicles and two engines; also, a rare 1948 Tucker from the Richard H. Driehaus Collection at Chicago Vintage Motor Carriage will remain on display until Aug. 15; 1600 S. Wayne St., Auburn; information at 260-925-1444 or www.automobilemuseum.org.

The History Center – 302 E. Berry St.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; call 426-2882 or go to www.fwhistorycenter.com.

National Auto & Truck Museum – Features replica of dealership with Auburns and Cords on display; also, GM Futurliner; 1000 Gordon M. Buehring Place, Auburn; hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; $10 adults, $5 ages 5 to 12; natmus.org.

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum – 2122 O'Day Road; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; also open Monday and Thursday; free admission; grounds open 24/7 or museum by appointment by calling 267-5022; www.honoringforever.org.

RECREATION

SUNDAY

Spring Forward on the Trails bike ride – Begins at 1 p.m. at Foster Park trailhead near Pavilion 1; free 9-mile bike ride on Rivergreenway and city trails; includes a free visit to Safety Village, 1270 South Phoenix Parkway; hosted by city of Fort Wayne's Greenways and Trails Department and Fort Wayne Trails.

SOMETHING DIFFERENT

SATURDAY

Firefighters Get Green Fest – Various activities, including greening of St. Marys River at 11 a.m. at Main Street bridge; hosted by Fort Wayne Firefighters; getgreenfest.org.

“Pulled From Darkness” – 7 p.m.; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; film produced in Fort Wayne about a woman who is torn from children and finds herself sold into trafficking; $8 to $18; ticketmaster.com, Embassy box office or 424-5665.

NoblePalooza – 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Community Learning Center, Kendallville; includes marketplace and areas that highlight civic organizations, cultural attractions, educators and health and wellness in Noble County; free; www.noblepalooza.com.

Ft. Wayne's Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; indoors, Parkview Field, 285 W. Douglas Ave.; ends May 21.

YLNI Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Aunt Millie's Bakery, 350 Pearl St.; ends April 30.

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

“All in Awe” – The Jesters, a performing arts group for people with intellectual and developmental differences; 6 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday; University of Saint Francis North Campus Auditorium, 2702 Spring St.; $10; 399-8064 or art.sf.edu.

Shipshewana on the Road – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; $5, free for ages 12 and younger.

SPORTS

SATURDAY

Mad Ants – vs. Cleveland Charge; 7 p.m.; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets from $15 to $25 at box office or ticketmaster.com.

SUNDAY

Komets – vs. Cincinnati Cyclones; 5 p.m.; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets $14 to $30 adults, $12 to $25 60 and older and 12 to 18, $10 to $20 for 12 and younger.

THEATER

ALL WEEKEND

“Women Unbound” – Playground 630; 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday; Studio Theatre, Kettler Hall, Purdue University Fort Wayne, 2101 Coliseum Blvd. E.; $20; 416-4461 or play.ground630@gmail.com.

“Flanagan's Wake” – 7:30 p.m.; Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 Indiana 930 E, New Haven; $20 advance, $25 at the door; eventbrite.com; benefits The Shepherd's House; ends March 19.

“Murder at Café Noir” – Pulse Opera House; 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday; 1291/2 N. Wayne St., Warren; $15, $5 ages 12 and younger; pulseoperahouse.org or 260-375-7017; ends March 20.

FRIDAY

“Blippi the Musical” – 6 p.m.; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; $31.50 to $61.50; ticketmaster.com, Embassy box office or 424-5665.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY

“Clue” – Arena Dinner Theatre; dinner at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m.; 719 Rockhill St.; $40; 422-4226 or arenadinnertheatre.org; ends March 26.