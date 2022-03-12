GUIDELIGHT

Special event

John Pavlovitz, pastor, author and activist, will host a series of events March 19 and 20. A workshop, “Building a Bigger Table,” will be from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on March 19 at First Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Wayne St. Cost is $15 and registration is required. Pavlovitz will also speak and sign copies of his book, “If God is Love, Don't Be a Jerk – Finding a Faith That Makes Us Better Humans,” at 6:30 p.m. March 19 at Plymouth Congregational Church, 501 W. Berry St. Registration is required at www.eventbrite.com/o/plymouth-church-31011272921. And Pavlovitz will preach at 10 a.m. March 20 at Plymouth Congregational Church.

