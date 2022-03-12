PEOPLE AND PLACES

Giving back

Partners 1st Federal Credit Union gave each of its employees and volunteers (more than 215) $70 to pay it forward by doing small acts for those in need. The money was to help celebrate the credit union's 70 years of serving customers. The credit union serves six states with 24 branches.

Volunteers sought

United Way of Whitley & Kosciusko Counties is recruiting volunteers for its Read United. Beginning April 11, volunteers will visit an elementary school classroom in person once a week for four weeks to read a book to children. Volunteers can sign up online at www.uwwk.org.