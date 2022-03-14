Community Update

Camps

LEGO STOP-MOTION CAMP: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 5 through 7 and at 6 p.m. April 8 to view a movie at the LaGrange County Public Library, 203 W. Spring St., LaGrange, learn how to make a stop-motion movie with Legos; a premiere night will be in the library community room with free popcorn on April 8; bring your own tablet/iPad if you have one; must register by March 28 at 260-463-2841.

SUMMER CAMP: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and runs five days; Science Central, 1950 N. Clinton St.; registration is now open; ages 5 to 12; classes offered are Summer Sampler Platter, Intro to LEGO Robots, Junior LEGO Robots, Don't Try This at Home, 3D Printing and Design, Sci-Fi and Fantasy, Mission to Mars and Intro to Gaming; deadline to register for a camp is seven days before it begins; register at www.sciencecentral.org or call 424-2400.

Classes

“B IS FOR BIRDS”: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday; Salamonie Interpretive Center located in Lost Bridge West State Recreation Area, Andrews; for ages 2 to 5; $2 per child; register at 260-468-2127.

Health

CANCER SERVICES OF NORTHEAST INDIANA: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. March 25, 6316 Mutual Drive, “Common Drug-Food Interactions”; then, virtual presentations will be 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. March 18 and 1 to 2:30 p.m. March 28; register for all program offerings at 484-9560 or email ahathaway@cancer-services.org. Also, “Food Safety”: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. today, The Impact Center, 3420 E. Paulding Road; register by calling 484-9560 or email kcox@cancer-services.org. “Real Talk on Cancer Support Group”, in person and virtually, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday (and the third Wednesday of every month), Impact Center, 3420 E. Paulding Road; register at 484-9560 or email ahathaway@cancer-services.org.

Lectures

“OUR COMMUNITY ALBUM”: 11 a.m. Saturday; The History Center, 302 E. Berry St.; presented by historian Randy Harter; masks are required; ARCH is also offering a live-streaming option for its lectures; if interested in attending virtually, send an email to archfortwayne@gmail.com no later than 9 a.m. the day of the lecture or call 426-5117.

Organizations

CIVIL WAR ROUND TABLE OF NORTHEAST INDIANA: 6 p.m. today; Allen County Public Library, 900 Library Plaza, Globe Room; speaker will be Michael Eisenhut on the “Iron Brigade at Gettysburg”; more information at 745-1081 or email CWRTNEI@aol.com.