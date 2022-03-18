Art Exhibits

ALL WEEKEND – “The Art of the Skateboard” – Opens Saturday and ends June 12; also, “Baby, I Got the Blues: Photographs by Azya Lashelle,” ends March 25; Fort Wayne Museum of Art, 311 E. Main St.; hours, fwmoa.org.

ALL WEEKEND – “Radiation Cathedral” – Ends Sunday; solo exhibition by Frank Geiser; also, “Manifest,” featuring artwork from 22 different artists at the Jacmel Arts Center in Haiti, ends Sunday; Artlink, 300 E. Main St.; hours, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Closing reception from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday.

ALL WEEKEND – “Edward Curtis – Shadow Catcher, Photogravures from 1896 to 1930” – Ends March 27; Garrett Museum of Art, 100 S. Randolph St., Garrett; also features original beadwork by Katrina Mitten, Huntington artist; admission $5; hours, 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday; garrettmuseumofart.org.

ALL WEEKEND – Annual Juried Student Art Exhibition – Ends March 27; Purdue University Fort Wayne, Visual Arts Gallery, 2101 Coliseum Blvd. E.; hours, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends.

ALL WEEKEND – Fort Wayne Artist Guild member work – Ends April 30; Gallery at Three Rivers, Three Rivers Luxury Apartments, 101 Three Rivers East; hours, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

ALL WEEKEND – The Art Farm Spring Equinox Weekend Pop Art Gallery – Noon to 8 pm. Friday and Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; 17612 E. North County Line Road, Spencerville; artfarmindiana.com.

FRIDAY – Jane McGeehan – Ends April 30; Fort Wayne Artists Guild; Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 2417 Getz Road; 432-1524.

FRIDAY – Emily Gray – Ends April 30; Fort Wayne Artists Guild; American Red Cross, 1212 E. California Road; 484-9336.

FRIDAY – Kim LaNoue and Miranda Thomas – Ends April 30; Fort Wayne Artists Guild; Citizens Square, second and third floors, 200 E. Berry St.; 427-2763.

FRIDAY – Avon Waters – Ends April 30; Heritage Pointe of Fort Wayne, 8200 St. Joe Road; 209-6279.

FRIDAY – Heidi Malott – Ends April 30; Ophthalmology Consultants Southwest, 7232 Engle Road; 436-7205.

FRIDAY – Jessie Strock – Ends April 30; Ophthalmology Consultants North, 10186 Dupont Circle Drive E; 436-7205.

FRIDAY – Karen Bixler – Ends April 30; Towne House Retirement, 2209 St. Joe Center Road; 483-3116.

FRIDAY – Hilarie Couture – Ends April 30; Visiting Nurse Hospice, 5910 Homestead Road; 435-3222.

FRIDAY – “Faulty Dog” – Ends May 28; features work of Bryan Ballinger; Arts Included Gallery, Huntington Arts & Entrepreneurial Center, 32 E. Franklin St., Huntington; hours, artsincluded.org.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – “The Ides of Art” – Features artists Doreen St. John, Patricia Bartels, Robin Cheers, Penny French Deal and Ray Hassard; Castle Gallery Fine Art, 1202 W. Wayne St.; hours, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Thursday or by appointment; castlegallery.com.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – “Garden Party: All Media Exhibition Featuring 25 Artists” – Ends April 2; The Orchard Gallery of Fine Art, 6312-A Covington Road; hours, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – “Women Are ... Exhibit” – Ends March 31; Creative Women of the World, 125 W. Wayne St.; hours 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

SATURDAY – Third Saturday – Features resident artists who open studios to public; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Art05 Studios, Reclaimed Fort Wayne, 1514 St. Joseph Blvd.

SATURDAY – “Finding Balance” – Ends March 30; features photography of Jared Christiansen; Gallery K on Broadway, 2445 Broadway; hours, noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday.

BY APPOINTMENT – “Dogs!” – Ends Sunday selection of paintings and drawings by Fort Wayne Community Schools students submitted for the 2021 Old Fort Cluster Dog Show Children's Art Contest; First Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Wayne St.; due to COVID-19 restrictions, gallery hours by appointment only; to schedule, call 426-7421; firstpresfortwayne.org.