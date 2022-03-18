Arts Update

POETRY WINNER: Lila Ward, a senior at Eagle Tech Academy at Columbia City High School, is the 2022 Indiana Poetry Out Loud state champion. She will now represent Indiana in the national finals.

NEW ALBUMS:

• Calder the Band will release the single “Dandelion” from its first album release in more than four years. The Fort Wayne quintet has worked on the album during the pandemic. The single will be released March 25 and available on Spotify, Apple Music and other streaming platforms. The track will be available to purchase on Bandcamp at www.caldertheband.bandcamp.com. The album name and release date have not been set.

• Sankofa will release the new album “Legacy Materials” on March 25. It will be available at Sethros.com.

ART ENTRIES SOUGHT: Fort Wayne Artists Guild is seeking entries for its 44th annual Ventures in Creativity Exhibition at the University of Saint Francis from May 23 through June 23. Entries are due by May 9 and artwork by May 13 and 14. For more information and entry forms, go to www.fortwayneartistsguild.org/calls-for-entry