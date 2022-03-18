Out & About: Calendar of area events

BOOKS

SATURDAY

Book signing – Terri Richardson, author of “100 Things to Do in Fort Wayne Before You Die”; noon to 4 p.m.; Barnes & Noble, 1034 South Thomas Road.

DANCE

FRIDAY

Legion dance – Melvin Mullins; 7 to 10 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.

SATURDAY

Legion dance – Flyt-RSK; 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; no cover; open to public; 456-2988.

MUSEUMS

ALL WEEKEND

Science Central – “Our Weakening Web: The Story of Extinction,” ends May 29; 1950 N. Clinton St.; regular museum prices,$12 at the door, $10 online ages 3 and older, free members 2 and younger; hours, 424-2400 or www.sciencecentral.org. New permanent exhibit, “Pixel Pegs,” features large pegboard with LED backlighting, allowing visitors to create designs. Disability Days from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday; for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities; free with registration on website.

Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory – “Under the Big Top,” ends April 17; 1100 S. Calhoun St.; $7 adults, $5 ages 3-17, free ages 2 and younger; hours, 427-6440 or www.botanicalconservatory.org.

Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum – “Duesenberg: The Evolution of America's Finest Motorcar,” featuring eight Duesenberg vehicles and two engines; also, a rare 1948 Tucker from the Richard H. Driehaus Collection at Chicago Vintage Motor Carriage will remain on display until Aug. 15; 1600 S. Wayne St., Auburn; information at 260-925-1444 or www.automobilemuseum.org.

The History Center – 302 E. Berry St.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; call 426-2882 or go to www.fwhistorycenter.com.

National Auto & Truck Museum – Features replica of dealership with Auburns and Cords on display; also, GM Futurliner; 1000 Gordon M. Buehring Place, Auburn; hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; $10 adults, $5 ages 5 to 12; natmus.org.

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum – 2122 O'Day Road; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; also open Monday and Thursday; free admission; grounds open 24/7 or museum by appointment by calling 267-5022; www.honoringforever.org.

RECREATION

SATURDAY

Amazing Amphibians springtime hike – 3 to 4 p.m.; Lindenwood Nature Preserve, 600 Lindenwood Ave.; $1; pre-registration required by calling 427-6000.

SOMETHING DIFFERENT

ALL WEEKEND

National Alpaca Show – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; $5 adults, $10 family with two adults and children and free ages 10 and younger; free admission Sunday; alpacas will be competing; displays and activities, such as alpaca costume contest at 1 p.m. and free hourlong alpaca yoga on Saturday; to register for yoga, go to www.alpacanationals.com.

SATURDAY

Ft. Wayne's Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; indoors, Parkview Field, 285 W. Douglas Ave.; ends May 21.

YLNI Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Aunt Millie's Bakery, 350 Pearl St.; ends April 30.

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

Gun & Knife Show – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; $7 adults, $6 ages 60 and older and free for ages 12 and younger.

SUNDAY

First Day of Spring – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; paper bag kite craft and spring scavenger hunt; Park Foundation Pavilion, Promenade Park, 202 W. Superior St.; free.

SPORTS

SUNDAY

Mad Ants – vs. Long Island Nets; 3 p.m.; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets from $15 to $25 at box office or ticketmaster.com.

MONDAY

Mad Ants – vs. Long Island Nets; 7 p.m.; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets from $15 to $25 at box office or ticketmaster.com.

THURSDAY

Mad Ants – vs. Motor City Cruise; 11 a.m.; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets from $15 to $25 at box office or ticketmaster.com.

THEATER

ALL WEEKEND

“Murder at Café Noir” – Pulse Opera House; 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday; 1291/2 N. Wayne St., Warren; $15, $5 ages 12 and younger; pulseoperahouse.org or 260-375-7017.

“Songs for a New World” – Three Rivers Music Theatre and Fort Wayne Dance Collective; 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 6 p.m. Sunday; Parkview Physicians Group ArtsLab, 300 E. Main St.; $30; artstix.org or 422-4226; ends April 3.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY

“Flanagan's Wake” – 7:30 p.m.; Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 Indiana 930 E, New Haven; $20 advance, $25 at the door; eventbrite.com; benefits The Shepherd's House.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY

“Clue” – Arena Dinner Theatre; dinner at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m.; 719 Rockhill St.; $40; 422-4226 or arenadinnertheatre.org; ends March 26.

WEDNESDAY

“Hairspray” – 7:30 p.m.; touring Broadway musical; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets, beginning at $40, available at ticketmaster.com and Embassy box office.