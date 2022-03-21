Community Update

Camp

PET EXPLORERS CAMP: Registration for Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control spring break and summer camps now open; camps are for ages 6 to 12 years old; cost for one-day spring break camps, which run from April 4 through 7, is $40; cost for weeklong camps is $150; for more information and to register, go to fwacc.org.

Classes

“UNDERSTANDING & BUILDING CREDIT”: Live virtual session from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday; learn about building credit and how to maintain good credit history; hosted by Purdue Extension Health & Human Sciences and Fort Wayne Housing Authority; link at https://bit.ly/33GJDmZ

“WOULD YOU BE A GOOD EYEWITNESS?”: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; Allen County Public Library, 900 Library Plaza; University of Saint Francis assistant professor of psychology Mario Baldassari will provide three different variables to determine if someone would be a good eyewitness; registration required at https://acpl.libnet.info/events?r=thismonth

“CHARLOTTE DELBO: WWII FRENCH RESISTANCE WRITER, PLAYWRIGHT, DIRECTOR & HOLOCAUST SURVIVOR”: 4 p.m. Wednesday; Mindy Maples, associate professor in Trine University's department of humanities and communication; Trine University, Wells Theater, Taylor Hall, Angola.

NATIVE PLANT ID WORKSHOP: 9 a.m. Saturday; Salamonie Interpretive Center, 3691 S. New Holland Road, Andrews; Jake Wyatt, Indiana master naturalist, will share knowledge of plant species; dress for weather; $10; bring lunch; advance registration at 260-468-2127.

THE FOOD EXODUS PROJECT: 6 to 7:30 p.m. March 30; documentary of history and impact of food deserts in Fort Wayne; panel discussion and question and answer; Indiana Tech, Andorfer Commons, 1600 E. Washington Blvd.; register at hvusa.org/food-exodus-register

Fundraisers

HUNTERTOWN LIONS CLUB FISH DINNER: 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday; carry-out only; Lifehouse Church, 1601 W. Cedar Canyons Road, Huntertown; $13, includes fish, chips and sides.

FISH FRY: 4:30 p.m. Friday; Fort Wayne Sport Club, 3102 Ardmore Ave.; $10 adults, $5 ages 6 to 10, free for ages 5 and younger.

FRUEHLINGSFEST (SPRING FESTIVAL DINNER AND CONCERT): Doors open at 5 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m. Saturday; hosted by Fort Wayne Maennerchor/Damenchor; Rouladen (meat roll), potatoes and gravy, red cabbage and dessert; $12 adults, $6 children; dinner followed by 7 p.m. choral concert; Park Edelweiss Clubhouse, 3355 Elmhurst Drive.

IVY TECH COMMUNITY COLLEGE FORT WAYNE TITANS BASEBALL FUNDRAISER: Andy's Knockout Chicken from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday; CVS, 6279 E. State Blvd.; for presale orders, email tdavis457@ivytech.edu.

CENTENNIAL CELEBRATION: Fort Wayne Urban League marks 100th anniversary; 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday; Ceruti's, 6601 Innovation Blvd.; features Keegan Ferrell from “The Voice,” local jazz bassist Michael Patterson and Big Kess as master of ceremonies; $100; tickets available at www.fwurbanleague.org.

Library

LAGRANGE PUBLIC LIBRARY: Movie and Popcorn, 6 p.m. Friday; film screening “The Mitchells vs. the Machines”; free popcorn; bring own covered drink; 203 W. Spring St., LaGrange.

Organizations

CINDERELLA DRESS DAY: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; free prom dresses, shoes, jewelry and health fair; open to female students grades seventh through 12th; hosted by Fort Wayne Medical Alliance; Grand Wayne Convention Center, 120 W. Jefferson Blvd.; cinderelladressday.com.

BRIDGE OF HOPE GALA: 6 p.m. April 1; free prom for people with disabilities and their caregivers; Hope Missionary Church, Bluffton; to register, go to hope4thefamily.com.