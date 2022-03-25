ARTS UPDATE

FILM FESTIVAL: James Stover of Fort Wayne and a professor at Purdue University Fort Wayne, will have his film, “Teacher Fight,” included in this weekend's Hoosier Films Annual Festival in Bloomington. Also included will be “The Paper Angel,” which was written, directed and produced by Darren Hunt and shot in Fort Wayne.

NEW BOOKS:

• Gerald W. Donaldson has written the book, “Journey to Eternity: Receiving a Forever Home” through WestBow Press. Donaldson, a pen name for Gerald W. “Jerry” Eldridge, lives in DeKalb County.

• Paula D. Ashe has released a collection of short stories called “We Are Here to Hurt Each Other” through Nictitating Books. The collection, which includes 13 horror stories, reached No. 1 last month on Amazon's list of Black and African American Horror Fiction. Ashe, the office of diversity and multicultural affairs program assistant at Purdue Fort Wayne, lives in Fort Wayne with her wife and child.

ART WORKSHOP: Emily Guerrero of Mexica-Arts will conduct her “Create and Celebrate Flowers” workshop from 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays from April 7 through May 4 at the Huntington Arts and Entrepreneurial Center, 32 E. Franklin St., Huntington. The workshop is geared for ages 65 and older. To register, go to artsincluded.org/event/lifelong-arts-to-create-and-celebrate-flowers-with-emily-guerrero/.