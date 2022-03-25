OUT & ABOUT

COMEDY

TUESDAY

Church Basement Ladies – 3 and 7:30 p.m.; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; $35; 260-563-1102 or honeywellarts.org.

DANCE

FRIDAY

Legion dance – Melvin Mullins; 7 to 10 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.

WEDNESDAY

Legion dance – Melvin Mullins; 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.

MUSEUMS

ALL WEEKEND

Science Central – “Our Weakening Web: The Story of Extinction,” ends May 29; 1950 N. Clinton St.; regular museum prices,$12 at the door, $10 online ages 3 and older, free members 2 and younger; hours, 424-2400 or www.sciencecentral.org. New permanent exhibit, “Pixel Pegs,” features large pegboard with LED backlighting, allowing visitors to create designs.

Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory – “Under the Big Top,” ends April 17; 1100 S. Calhoun St.; $7 adults, $5 ages 3-17, free ages 2 and younger; hours, 427-6440 or www.botanicalconservatory.org. Slightly used bulb sale from Saturday through April 24.

Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum – “Duesenberg: The Evolution of America's Finest Motorcar,” featuring eight Duesenberg vehicles and two engines; also, a rare 1948 Tucker from the Richard H. Driehaus Collection at Chicago Vintage Motor Carriage will remain on display until Aug. 15; 1600 S. Wayne St., Auburn; information at 260-925-1444 or www.automobilemuseum.org.

The History Center – 302 E. Berry St.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; call 426-2882 or go to www.fwhistorycenter.com.

National Auto & Truck Museum – Features replica of dealership with Auburns and Cords on display; also, GM Futurliner; 1000 Gordon M. Buehring Place, Auburn; hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; $10 adults, $5 ages 5 to 12; natmus.org.

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum – 2122 O'Day Road; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; also open Monday and Thursday; free admission; grounds open 24/7 or museum by appointment by calling 267-5022; www.honoringforever.org.

SOMETHING DIFFERENT

ALL WEEKEND

Lucky Duck Consignment Sale – 4 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; $10 ticket required for Friday, free admission Saturday and Sunday.

Home & Outdoor Show – Noon to 7 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday; hosted by Builders Association of North Central Indiana; Warsaw Community High School TRAC, 1 Tiger Lane, Warsaw; $5, free for ages 12 and younger; www.buildnci.com.

SATURDAY

Union Civil War Garrison – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; 9th Indiana Volunteer Infantry re-enactment; The Old Fort, 1201 Spy Run Ave.; free but donations accepted; oldfortwayne.org.

Short Fiction Saturday – 3 p.m.; allows writers to share short pieces of work, as well as listen and discuss work of others; The Ruin, 1201 W. Main St.; free; to sign up or see writing prompts, go to Facebook or Instagram@pocketfoxprintstuffs or email pocketfoxprintstuffs@gmail.com.

Ft. Wayne's Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; indoors, Parkview Field, 285 W. Douglas Ave.; ends May 21.

YLNI Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Aunt Millie's Bakery, 350 Pearl St.; ends April 30.

SUNDAY

“Disney Princess: The Concert” – 2 p.m.; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets starting at $36.50 available at Embassy box office or ticketmaster.com.

Fort Wayne Record and CD Show – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Classic Café, 4832 Hillegas Road.

THURSDAY

“Feminism: Voices & Visions” – 6:30 to 8 p.m.; University of Saint Francis, Achatz Hall of Science and John and Toni Murray Research Center, Parkview Physicians Group Auditorium, Room 226, 2701 Spring St.; features art, poetry and literature exploring different themes in feminism; free.

SPORTS

FRIDAY

Mad Ants – vs. Motor City Cruise; 7 p.m.; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets from $15 to $25 at box office or ticketmaster.com.

SATURDAY

Komets – vs. Kalamazoo Wings; 7:30 p.m.; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets $14 to $30 adults, $12 to $25 60 and older and 12 to 18, $10 to $20 for 12 and younger.

Monster Truck Nitro Tour – 1:30 and 7:30 p.m.; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets start at $25.50 for adults and $19.50 for ages 2 to 12.

SUNDAY

Komets – vs. Wheeling Nailers; 5 p.m.; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets $14 to $30 adults, $12 to $25 60 and older and 12 to 18, $10 to $20 for 12 and younger.

WEDNESDAY

Komets – vs. Wheeling Nailers; 7:30 p.m.; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets $14 to $30 adults, $12 to $25 60 and older and 12 to 18, $10 to $20 for 12 and younger.

THEATER

ALL WEEKEND

“Forbidden Broadway's Greatest Hits” – Fort Wayne Civic Theatre; 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday; Arts United Center, 303 E. Main St.; $35 adults, $30 ages 60 and older and $22 for 23 and younger; tickets.artstix.org or 424-5220; ends April 3.

“Songs for a New World” – Three Rivers Music Theatre and Fort Wayne Dance Collective; 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 6 p.m. Sunday; Parkview Physicians Group ArtsLab, 300 E. Main St.; $30; artstix.org or 422-4226; ends April 3.

“Mama Won't Fly” – Off Stage Productions; 7:30 p.m. Friday, dinner on Saturday at 6:30 p.m., show at 7:30 p.m. and dinner at 1 p.m. Sunday with show at 2 p.m.; 818 N. Franklin St., Van Wert, Ohio; $15 Friday and $28 Saturday and Sunday; offstagetheatre.com.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY

“Clue” – Arena Dinner Theatre; dinner at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m.; 719 Rockhill St.; $40; 422-4226 or arenadinnertheatre.org.