Community Update

Camps

LEGO STOP MOTION CAMP!: From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 5 to 7 and from 8 to 6 p.m. April 8; LaGrange County Public Library; register by today; www.lagrange.lib.in.us.

Classes

FORT WAYNE NEIGHBORHOOD CONNECTION: Spring classes include watercolor, creating your retirement paycheck, meditation, Tai Chi and genealogy; classes begin April 11; prices vary; registration is required at fwcs.asapconnected.com or call 467-1075.

Fundraisers

PREGNANCY AND INFANT LOSS REMEMBRANCE WALK: Hosted by BABE of Whitley County; 11 a.m. April 16; registration free and T-shirt for $15 if register by Friday; for more information or to register, go to www.babewc.org/walk.

BLESSINGS IN A BACKPACK: Special guest chef Matthias Merges; event raises money for hungry children by providing weekend meals during the school year; Oct. 12 at Sycamore Hills Golf Club; $800 per person; blessingsindiana.org/events.

Lectures

“UNDERSTANDING THE OPIOID CRISIS”: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday; hosted by Purdue Extension Health and Human Sciences and Fort Wayne House Authority; Zoom link at bit.ly/3rDAAMT

TONY EVANS: Pastor, author, president of The Urban Alternative and chaplain for the Dallas Mavericks; 7:30 p.m. Thursday; Huntington University, Zurcher Auditorium, Merillat Centre for the Arts, Huntington; free but tickets required at huntington.edu/TonyEvans.

Organizations

PAULDING HISTORICAL SOCIETY: 2 p.m. Tuesday; speaker David Burtch, Community Revitalizing Paulding chairman, will talk about downtown buildings and the process and benefits of downtown historic district designation; 600 Fairground Drive, Paulding, Ohio.

Seniors

SALAMONIE SENIOR LUNCHEON: Noon April 4; interpretive naturalist Eva Webb will provide overview of Forest School Experience; Salamonie Lake Interpretive Center, 3691 New Holland Road, Andrews; participants should bring side dish to share, beverage and own table service; donations accepted; for reservations, call 260-468-2127.