Art Exhibits

ALL WEEKEND – “The Art of the Skateboard” – Ends June 12; Fort Wayne Museum of Art, 311 E. Main St.; hours, fwmoa.org.

ALL WEEKEND – “42nd National Print Exhibition” – Ends April 24; includes 58 contemporary printmakers; Artlink, 300 E. Main St.; hours, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

ALL WEEKEND – “Breakout 2022 Artists” – Ends May 1; features work of Carmen Hamilton, Chase Weeks, Natalie McKibben, Monika Dipert, Mark Hepner and Indre Mineikis; opening reception from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday; Garrett Museum of Art, 100 S. Randolph St., Garrett; hours, 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday; garrettmuseumofart.org.

ALL WEEKEND – Fort Wayne Artist Guild member work – Ends April 30; Gallery at Three Rivers, Three Rivers Luxury Apartments, 101 Three Rivers East; hours, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

ALL WEEKEND – Fort Wayne Photo Club exhibit – Ends May 6; Jeffrey R. Krull Gallery, Allen County Public Library, 900 Library Plaza; free.

FRIDAY – Jane McGeehan – Ends April 30; Fort Wayne Artists Guild; Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 2417 Getz Road; 432-1524.

FRIDAY – Emily Gray – Ends April 30; Fort Wayne Artists Guild; American Red Cross, 1212 E. California Road; 484-9336.

FRIDAY – Kim LaNoue and Miranda Thomas – Ends April 30; Fort Wayne Artists Guild; Citizens Square, second and third floors, 200 E. Berry St.; 427-2763.

FRIDAY – Avon Waters – Ends April 30; Heritage Pointe of Fort Wayne, 8200 St. Joe Road; 209-6279.

FRIDAY – Heidi Malott – Ends April 30; Ophthalmology Consultants Southwest, 7232 Engle Road; 436-7205.

FRIDAY – Jessie Strock – Ends April 30; Ophthalmology Consultants North, 10186 Dupont Circle Drive E; 436-7205.

FRIDAY – Karen Bixler – Ends April 30; Towne House Retirement, 2209 St. Joe Center Road; 483-3116.

FRIDAY – Hilarie Couture – Ends April 30; Stillwater Hospice, 5910 Homestead Road; 435-3222.

FRIDAY – “Faulty Dog” – Ends May 28; features work of Bryan Ballinger; Arts Included Gallery, Huntington Arts & Entrepreneurial Center, 32 E. Franklin St., Huntington; hours, artsincluded.org.

FRIDAY – “Waiting on a Downfall” – Features artists Wes Larsen and Cody Norman; Bread and Circus Gallery, 3400 N. Anthony Blvd.; hours, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

FRIDAY – Painting and Ceramics – Features work from “New Directions” by Purdue University Fort Wayne drawing and painting professor John Hrehov and “Architecturally Inspired Wood-fired Ceramics” by PFW assistant professor of ceramics Seth Green; First Presbyterian Church Gallery, 300 W. Wayne St.; hours 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday or by appointment; firstpresfortwayne.org/gallery/.

FRIDAY – “Mud & Cloth” – Ends April 24; features work of Ejenobo “Jena” Oke; Clark Gallery, Honeywell Center, Wabash; hours, honeywellarts.org/exhibits.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – “The Ides of Art” – Features artists Doreen St. John, Patricia Bartels, Robin Cheers, Penny French Deal and Ray Hassard; Castle Gallery Fine Art, 1202 W. Wayne St.; hours, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Thursday or by appointment; castlegallery.com.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – “Garden Party: All Media Exhibition Featuring 25 Artists” – Ends Saturday; The Orchard Gallery of Fine Art, 6312-A Covington Road; hours, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

MONDAY – 46th Annual Creative Arts Student Exhibition – Ends May 4; Mimi and Ian Rolland Art and Visual Communication Center, University of Saint Francis, 2701 Spring St.; gallery hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday