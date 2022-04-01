Arts Update

GRANT AWARD: The Kosciusko Community Foundation awarded the Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts two grants totaling $6,000 to purchase keyboards for the Wagon Wheel Conservatory.

AUDITIONS:

• Wagon Wheel Theatre will have auditions for youth, ages 10 to 15, for its summer productions of “Cinderella” and “The Addams Family.” For ages 10 to 12, 10 a.m. and ages 13 to 15 11 a.m. April 23 at Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts, 2515 E. Center St., Warsaw. For more information, go to wagonwheelcenter.org.

• First Presbyterian Theater will have auditions for “The Play That Goes Wrong” at 5 p.m. May 22 at 300 W. Wayne St. Performance dates are Aug. 11 through 14 and 19 through 21. For more information, go to firstpresfortwayne.org/theater.

WORKSHOPS: Wagon Wheel Conservatory will have its summer workshops that vary for grades 1 through 12 beginning in June. For more information on classes and to register, go to wagonwheelcenter.org/classes or email kira@wagonwheelcenter.org.