Out & About: Calendar of area events

BOOKS

SATURDAY

Wanda E. Brunstetter – Best-selling author of Amish fiction; book signing from 6 to 7 p.m.; Blue Gate Music Hall, 195 N. Van Buren St., Shipshewana.

COMEDY

SATURDAY

“Menopause: The Musical” – 7:30 p.m.; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; $25 to $49; 260-563-1102 or honeywellarts.org.

DANCE

FRIDAY

Legion dance – Melvin Mullins; 7 to 10 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.

WEDNESDAY

Legion dance – Melvin Mullins; 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.

HOLIDAY

FRIDAY

Bachelor Creek Church Easter Egg Hunt – 5 to 8 p.m.; more than 10,000 Easter eggs hidden through Paradise Spring Historical Park, 351 W. Market St., Wabash; free; downtownwabash.org.

MUSEUMS

ALL WEEKEND

Science Central – “Our Weakening Web: The Story of Extinction,” ends May 29; 1950 N. Clinton St.; regular museum prices,$12 at the door, $10 online ages 3 and older, free members 2 and younger; hours, 424-2400 or www.sciencecentral.org. New permanent exhibit, “Pixel Pegs,” features large pegboard with LED backlighting, allowing visitors to create designs.

Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory – “Under the Big Top,” ends April 17; 1100 S. Calhoun St.; $7 adults, $5 ages 3-17, free ages 2 and younger; hours, 427-6440 or www.botanicalconservatory.org. Slightly used bulb sale from Saturday through April 24.

Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum – “Duesenberg: The Evolution of America's Finest Motorcar,” featuring eight Duesenberg vehicles and two engines; also, a rare 1948 Tucker from the Richard H. Driehaus Collection at Chicago Vintage Motor Carriage will remain on display until Aug. 15; 1600 S. Wayne St., Auburn; information at 260-925-1444 or www.automobilemuseum.org.

The History Center – 302 E. Berry St.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; call 426-2882 or go to www.fwhistorycenter.com. Fool Hardy History from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday; challenges visitors to identify unusual or mysterious objects from the museum's collection.

National Auto & Truck Museum – Features replica of dealership with Auburns and Cords on display; also, GM Futurliner; 1000 Gordon M. Buehring Place, Auburn; hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; $10 adults, $5 ages 5 to 12; natmus.org.

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum – 2122 O'Day Road; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; also open Monday and Thursday; free admission; grounds open 24/7 or museum by appointment by calling 267-5022; www.honoringforever.org.

SOMETHING DIFFERENT

SATURDAY

Soarin' Hawk – 2 to 4:30 p.m.; Promenade Park, 202 W. Superior St.; Soarin' Hawk Raptor Rehabilitation Center will show raptor birds from 2 to 3 p.m., followed by birdwatching; free; registration required at 427-6000 or online at fortwayneparks.org.

Indoor Putt Putt Tournament – Registration at 11 a.m. with play at 12:30 p.m.; four-person teams (adult only); $40; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; 456-2988.

Ft. Wayne's Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; indoors, Parkview Field, 285 W. Douglas Ave.; ends May 21.

YLNI Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Aunt Millie's Bakery, 350 Pearl St.; ends April 30.

SPORTS

SATURDAY

Indiana Feats of Strength – Events begin at 7 a.m.; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; $15.

Komets – vs. Kalamazoo Wings; 7:30 p.m.; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets $14 to $30 adults, $12 to $25 60 and older and 12 to 18, $10 to $20 for 12 and younger.

WEDNESDAY

Komets – vs. Toledo Walleye; 7:30 p.m.; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets $14 to $30 adults, $12 to $25 60 and older and 12 to 18, $10 to $20 for 12 and younger.

THEATER

ALL WEEKEND

“Forbidden Broadway's Greatest Hits” – Fort Wayne Civic Theatre; 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday; Arts United Center, 303 E. Main St.; $35 adults, $30 ages 60 and older and $22 for 23 and younger; tickets.artstix.org or 424-5220.

“Songs for a New World” – Three Rivers Music Theatre and Fort Wayne Dance Collective; 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 6 p.m. Sunday; Parkview Physicians Group ArtsLab, 300 E. Main St.; $30; artstix.org or 422-4226.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY

“Waitress” – 7:30 p.m.; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $25; ticketmaster.com, Embassy box office or 424-5665.

SATURDAY

“Her Lies, His Secrets” – 7 p.m.; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; $35 to $80; ticketmaster.com, Embassy box office or 424-5665.