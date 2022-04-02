GUIDELIGHT

Special events

• Harvester Missionary Church, 3331 Harvester Ave., will celebrate the retirement of its pastor Bob Smith on Sunday. Smith, along with his wife, Belinda, have been at Harvester Missionary for 14 years and have been in ministry for nearly 47 years. Service will be at 11 a.m., followed by the celebration at 12:15 p.m.

• Haven Missionary Christian Church, 845 W. Creighton Ave., will have the program “The 'Seven' Last Words,” a telling of the Easter story, at noon April 15, which is Good Friday. There will be seven speakers, as well as singing.

• Grace Theological Seminary will have “PastorPedia Live!”, a free training and recourse event for pastors and church leaders, at 10 a.m. Wednesday in Westminster Hall, Grace College, 105 9th St., Winona Lake. The seminary is also introducing a new training event called “Thriving Leaders Network,” which will launch in June. For more information about the training event, email Trent Lambert at lambertj@grace.edu.

