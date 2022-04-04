Community update

Classes

“BEEKEEPING”: Hosted by Allen County Extension Homemakers; 7 p.m. April 13; Allen County Extension office, 4001 Crescent Ave.; learn art of beekeeping and discuss methods to keep bees producing; free; required by calling 481-6826.

BOOKBINDING: JAPANESE STAB BINDING: 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. Friday; conducted by Julie Wall; hosted by Huntington Arts & Entrepreneurial Center; free; register at pathfinderservices.formstack.com/forms/bookbinding

INDIANA MASTER NATURALIST COURSE: Hosted by Steuben Soil and Water Conservation District and Pokagon State Park; classes are May 3 through June 23 at Pokagon in Angola and include sections on wildflowers, tree identification, geology and wildlife. Classes open to adults. Registration due Friday with $120 registration fee; to register, contact Aimee Wentworth at aimee.wentworth@in.nacdnet.net or call 260-665-3211, ext. 3.

Fundraisers

“BEAUTY IS FOUND WITHIN” PRINCESS TEA PARTY: Noon to 2 p.m. April 30; afternoon of high tea that includes lunch, a silent auction, visits from favorite princesses, photo booth and crafts; Classic Café Catering and Event Center, 4832 Hillegas Road; benefits Jennifer's Harbor; $55; www.tickettailor.com/events/jennifersharborprincessteapartyfw/616947#

RACE FOR THE WARRIOR: 5K/10K runway race; 9 a.m. May 7; Fort Wayne International Airport; hosted by Northeast Indiana Base Community Council; packet pickup from 4 to 7 p.m. May 6; to register or for information, go to raceforthewarrior.org.

DAN'S FISH FRY: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday; Lincolnshire Church of the Brethren, 6404 S. Calhoun St.; drive-thru and carryout only event; $11 includes fish or chicken strips, two sides and cookies; hosted by Lincolnshire Church and First Christian Church.

ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT FISH FRY AND PORK TENDERLOIN: 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday; Park Edelweiss, 3355 Elmhurst Drive; sponsored by Fort Wayne Maennerchor/Damenchor; includes scalloped potatoes, coleslaw, dessert and coffee; full-service bar; carryout available; $12 adults, $6 children; more at www.fortwaynemaennerchor.us; questions at 260-444-3634.

EMPTY BOWLS FUNDRAISER: 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday; buy handmade bowls filled with donated items such as coupons to local businesses, cookies and more; $10; hosted by Defiance College Social Work Program; drive-through event in Hubbard Hall parking lot at Defiance College, Defiance, Ohio; proceeds benefit Path Center.

TRI-LAKES LIONS FISH AND TENDERLOIN FRY: 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday; drive-thru only; Tri-Lakes Lions Hall, 2935 E. Colony Ave., Columbia City; $12 includes meal or meat only; quart of potato salad $5.

Health

PRENATAL POP-UP FOR EXPECTING MOMS: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday; Baptiste Power Yoga Fort Wayne, 1301 Lafayette St.; hosted by Snyder Family Chiropractic and BirthRite; offers prenatal yoga, chiropractic techniques, meditation and deep relaxation for birth preparation; $49; tickets at baptistepoweryogafortwayne.com.

Lectures

“LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION: HOW GENEALOGICAL RESEARCH CAN BENEFIT FROM HISTORICAL MAPS”: Virtual program 2 p.m. Sunday; genealogist and mathematician Ed Mitukiewicz; free; register at NEIndianaJGS.org/upcoming-events/; hosted by Northeast Indiana Jewish Genealogy Society.

PAUL KEELS: The play-by-play radio voice of the Ohio State Buckeyes will share stories from his book, “If These Walls Could Talk”; 3 p.m. Sunday; hosted by the Ohio State Alumni Association of Van Wert and Paulding counties; tickets are $19 to $29; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, Van Wert, Ohio; vanwertlive.com or call 419-238-6722.

Organizations

GOOD FRIDAY BREAKFAST: Hosted by YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne; 7:30 p.m. April 15; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; guest speaker Danielle Strickland, internationally recognized Christian leader; $25; register by Friday at Patricia_Cordero@fwymca.org, call 260-918-2151 or at fwymca.org/GFB.

INFO NIGHTS: Virtual session for parents who are interested in providing foster homes for children; hosted by The Villages of Indiana; 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. today, May 2 and June 6; register at www.villageskids.org/fort-wayne-info-session-registration/ or call 423-6676 for more information.

GREAT AMERICAN CLEANUP: Volunteers sought for city of Fort Wayne's Great American Cleanup event April 30; for more information or to register, go to cityoffortwayne.org by Friday.