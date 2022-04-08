Arts Update

NEW BOOK: Dawn Burns of Syracuse has published a new book, “Evangelina Everyday,” through Cornerstone Press, a student-staffed teaching press at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point. Burns is the founder and co-organizer of the SwampFire Retreat for Artists and Writers. The book is available at www.uwsp.edu/cornerstone.

AUDITION: Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts is conducting auditions for a dog for its upcoming summer production of “Legally Blonde, the Musical.” Dogs should be a Chihuahua or toy-sized pooch that fits into a handbag or a British bulldog. For more information or to submit an audition, email a photo and brief description of your dog to Jennifer Dow, associate artistic director, at jen@wagonwheelcenter.org. Submission deadline is May 1.

WORKSHOP: The Art Farm is conducting the “Pl*art Materials” workshop from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 21 and 23. The class teaches how to turn everyday plastic items into art. Cost is $75. For more information or to register, go to www.eventbrite.com/e/plart-recycled-plastics-workshop-tickets-307198658457.

SCORE ENROLLMENT: Enrollment is open for Embassy Theatre's Score! 2022 program for students who are entering grades 7, 8 and 9 in the fall. The workshop takes place from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 11 to 23. Early-bird tuition is $450, which is due by May 23. Regular tuition is $550. For more informaiton, go to fwembassytheatre.org/education/score/.

ART SPONSOR: PNC Bank will sponsor Arts United's 2022 Fall Cycle of Amplify Art, a crowdfunding-based grant program for arts and culture projects in northeast Indiana. PNC Bank will match donations made through the monthlong campaign dollar for dollar up to $1,000 per project. Applications for the fall cycle will open this summer and are due Aug. 1. Selected projects will be announced in September. The crowdfunding campaign will be from Oct. 4 through 28.

NEW ALBUM: Grace College worship arts program released the album, “Reclaim/Proclaim,” on March 24 that features five songs written and performed by worship arts students and faculty. CDs for the new album will be released soon. To learn more about the album and find links to online listening platforms, go to www.grace.edu/academics/undergraduate/academic-schools-departments/sc/department-of-visual-performing-and-media-arts/recordings.

MASTER CLASSES SET: Complexions Contemporary Ballet members will conduct master classes from 6 to 7:30 p.m. May 2 for beginning to intermediate dancers with up to two years experience and 6 to 7:30 p.m. May 3 for intermediate to advanced dancers with three or more years experience. The ballet is hosted by the Fort Wayne Dance Collective and Embassy Theatre. For more information or to register, go to fwdc.org, fwembassytheatre.org or call 424-5665.