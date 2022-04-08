Out & About: Calendar of area events

BOOKS

MONDAY

Author/poet Aviya Kushner – 6:30 p.m.; featured speaker, whose book is “Wolf Lamb Bomb,” in the Sullivan Reading Series; Brookside Ballroom, University of Saint Francis, 2701 Spring St.; free.

THURSDAY

Ashley C. Ford – Author of “Somebody's Daughter”; 7 p.m.; author discussion part of Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana Author Awards; Allen County Public Library, 900 Library Plaza; registration required at www.eventbrite.com/e/indiana-authors-awards-tour-featuring-ashley-c-ford-fort-wayne-tickets-272266465327?aff=odcleoeventsincollection&mc_cid=641e748987&mc_eid=d64ec0c9a7

DANCE

FRIDAY

Legion dance – Justus III; 7 to 10 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.

SATURDAY

Legion dance – Relycs; 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; no cover; open to public; 456-2988.

SUNDAY

Singles Dance – 6 to 9:30 p.m.; American Legion Post 47, 601 Reed Road.

WEDNESDAY

Legion dance – Jeff McDonald; 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.

MUSEUMS

ALL WEEKEND

Science Central – “Our Weakening Web: The Story of Extinction,” ends May 29; 1950 N. Clinton St.; regular museum prices,$12 at the door, $10 online ages 3 and older, free members 2 and younger; hours, 424-2400 or www.sciencecentral.org. New permanent exhibit, “Pixel Pegs,” features large pegboard with LED backlighting, allowing visitors to create designs.

Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory – “Under the Big Top,” ends April 17; 1100 S. Calhoun St.; $7 adults, $5 ages 3-17, free ages 2 and younger; hours, 427-6440 or www.botanicalconservatory.org. Slightly used bulb sale from Saturday through April 24.

Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum – “Duesenberg: The Evolution of America's Finest Motorcar,” featuring eight Duesenberg vehicles and two engines; also, a rare 1948 Tucker from the Richard H. Driehaus Collection at Chicago Vintage Motor Carriage will remain on display until Aug. 15; 1600 S. Wayne St., Auburn; information at 260-925-1444 or www.automobilemuseum.org.

The History Center – 302 E. Berry St.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; call 426-2882 or go to www.fwhistorycenter.com.

National Auto & Truck Museum – Features replica of dealership with Auburns and Cords on display; also, GM Futurliner; 1000 Gordon M. Buehring Place, Auburn; hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; $10 adults, $5 ages 5 to 12; natmus.org.

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum – 2122 O'Day Road; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; also open Monday and Thursday; free admission; grounds open 24/7 or museum by appointment by calling 267-5022; www.honoringforever.org.

SOMETHING DIFFERENT

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY

Vaughn Donna Marketplace – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; artisan vendor market; 8370 N. 300 W, Markle; $10.

SATURDAY

International Night – 6 to 8:30 p.m.; theme is “Designed for Diversity” and features cultures represented at Trine University; MTI Center on Angola campus; free.

Ft. Wayne's Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; indoors, Parkview Field, 285 W. Douglas Ave.; ends May 21.

YLNI Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Aunt Millie's Bakery, 350 Pearl St.; ends April 30.

SPORTS

FRIDAY

Komets – vs. Toledo Walleye; 8 p.m.; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets $14 to $30 adults, $12 to $25 60 and older and 12 to 18, $10 to $20 for 12 and younger.

THEATER

MONDAY

“Hairspray” – 7:30 p.m.; touring Broadway musical; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets, beginning at $40, available at ticketmaster.com and Embassy box office.