Marking 100 years

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend will celebrate its 100th Anniversary Gala on April 21 at the Fort Wayne Country Club. Tickets are on sale through Monday at www.ccfwsb.org/gala or by calling 422-5625. The speaker will be the Rev. Agustino Torres, a priest with the Franciscan Friars of the Renewal in New York and founder of Corazon Puro, an organization dedicated to forming youth.

Guidelight is a listing of special religious events. Send information to Guidelight, The Journal Gazette, 600 W. Main St., Fort Wayne, IN 46802, or email trich@jg.net at least two weeks before desired publication.