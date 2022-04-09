PEOPLE AND PLACES

Bake sale

Taste of St. Nicholas Bake Sale will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at 3535 Crescent Ave. Baked goods include baklava, Easter breads and a variety of desserts.

Giving back

The Indiana Sikh Outreach Mission and the Sarbat da Bhala charity donated 350 new teddy bears to the Fort Wayne Police Department. The bears will be given to patrol officers to give to children who might have suffered some type of trauma or crisis.

Award

The following are local farms that were recognized with a Hoosier Homestead Award. To be named a Hoosier Homestead, farms must be owned by the same family for more than 100 consecutive years and consist of more than 20 acres. The Centennial Award is for 100 years, the Sesquicentennial Award is for 150 years and Bicentennial Award is for 200 years. Verlin J. Bulmahn, 1871, Adams County, sesquicentennial; Sheets, 1847, Adams County, sesquicentennial; Lautzenhiser, 1864, DeKalb County, sesquicentennial; Myers, 1899, DeKalb County, centennial; Detamore, 1904, Huntington County; centennial; Clay, 1913, Kosciusko County, centennial; Wilcox-Stout, 1914, Wabash County, centennial; Bonham, 1896, Wells County, centennial; Reed, 1871, Wells County, sesquicentennial; Hatfield/Shutt, 1871, Wells County, sesquicentennial; and Sauers, 1872, Whitley County, sesquicentennial.