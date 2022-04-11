Community Update

Camps

CONSERVATION LEADERSHIP SCHOOL: Hosted by Merry Lea Environmental Learning Center of Goshen College; for upcoming high school juniors and seniors; June 6 through 10; $25, includes meals and lodging; interested students need to fill out an application and have a teacher or mentor submit a letter of recommendation by May 2 at goshen.edu/merrylea/cls.

Classes

“EMPOWERING ME TO BE CLUTTER FREE”: Live virtual session from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday; learn about building credit and how to maintain good credit history; hosted by Purdue Extension Health & Human Sciences and Fort Wayne Housing Authority; link at https://bit.ly/3uA3Yp5

“MONEY MATTERS: A CAREGIVER'S GUIDE TO FINANCES”: Virtual program 11 a.m. April 19; guest speaker from Edward Jones; hosted by Alzheimer's Association of Greater Indiana Chapter; free; register at alz.org/indiana/programs or call 800-272-3900.

BOOKBINDING: JAPANESE STAB BINDING: 2 to 4 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday; conducted by Julie Wall; hosted by Huntington Arts & Entrepreneurial Center; free; register at pathfinderservices.formstack.com/forms/bookbinding

Fundraisers

AFTER DARK'S 31ST ANNUAL AIDS BENEFIT: 7 p.m. Saturday; After Dark Nightclub and the Tiger Room; proceeds benefit Positive Resource Connection; $6; for ages 21 and older; to register for the auction, go to https://aidsbenefit.wedoauctions.com.

“MAYHEM ON THE MAUMEE”: Dungeons & Dragons fundraiser for Just Neighbors Interfaith Homeless Network; 2 to 4 p.m. April 24; Summit City Brewerks, 1501 E. Berry St.; for more information or to donate, go to www.ihnfamily.org/fundraiser

RACE AGAINST RACISM: YWCA Northeast Indiana's 5K walk/run; race begins at 10 a.m. April 30 at Purdue University Fort Wayne; early registration is $25 adult, $15 student and $7 ages 12 and younger; last day to register for free T-shirt is Thursday; to register, go to ywcanein.com/5K

EMBASSY THEATRE'S MARQUEE GALA: Featuring Ken Page, Broadway star with roles in “Cats” and “Guys and Dolls”; 6:45 p.m. plated dinner, 8 p.m. performance April 29; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; $250; for more information or to purchase tickets, go to fwembassytheatre.org.

RIBBON WALK: Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana; 9 to 11 a.m. May 7; 6316 Mutual Drive; for more information or to register, go to https://give.cancer-services.org/RibonWalk2022

KETNER SCHOOL OF BUSINESS GOLF OUTING: Shotgun start at 1 p.m. April 29; Zollner Golf Course, Trine University, Angola; $100 per player or $400 per team; proceeds go to covering costs for student opportunities; to register, go to alumni.trine.edu/ksb-golf-outing or call 260-665-4599 or email podgorskib@trine.edu.

Health

BREAST CANCER SUPPORT GROUP: In person meeting from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday; Cancer Service's Healing Arts Center, 6316 Mutual Drive; group meets the second Wednesday each month; for more information, go to cancer-services.org.

Lectures

ARCH LECTURE SERIES: Tyler Bowers, West Central Neighborhood Association president, to present research on “The Economics of Historic Preservation and Revitalization in West Central”; 11 a.m. Saturday; The History Center, Shields Room, 302 E. Berry St.; free.

Library

SPRING BOOK SALE: Hosted by Friends of the North Manchester Public Library; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at 405 N. Market St., North Manchester.

Organizations

ALLEN COUNTY GENEALOGICAL SOCIETY: Virtual program “Using Land Records Effectively” by Amy Johnson Crow; 7 p.m. Wednesday; free; register at acgsi.org/meetings.php

DEKALB COMMUNITY MEN: Good Friday Breakfast; 6:30 a.m. Friday; Auburn First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 1203 E. Seventh St., Auburn; the Rev. Dr. Mark Fenstermacher to deliver message; features breakfast, music, singing and nondenominational communion at end of event.

CIVIL WAR ROUND TABLE OF NORTHEAST INDIANA: Meeting 6:30 p.m. today; Allen County Public Library, 900 Library Plaza; speaker will be Murry Cox on “Lincoln's Involvement with the Western Gunboat Flotilla at Fort Monroe and the Fall of Norfolk.”

Targeted Travel

CHICAGO BUS TRIP: Includes performance of “Wicked” at 2 p.m. Oct. 9 at the former Oriental Theatre; cost is $200 which covers ticket, bus trip and driver tip; deposit of $100 due May 15 with reservation balance due by July 15; for more information or to reserve ticket, contact Sharon Smith at 260-493-2439.