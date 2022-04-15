Arts Update

TV SHOW APPEARANCE: Clint Bierman, a 1993 graduate of Canterbury School, will appear on the NBC show “American Song Contest” on Monday. The show airs at 8 p.m. Bierman co-wrote the song that will be sung by Vermont contestant Josh Panda. Bierman also will perform alongside Panda on the episode.

BRASS COMPETITION: Old Crown Brass Band will travel to Huntsville, Alabama, to compete in the North American Brass Band Association Championships April 29 and 30. The group is among 30 brass bands from across the country that will compete in six sections. Old Crown will compete as the defending champion in the Third Section, having won in 2019. The championships were canceled in 2020 and 2021.

In addition to the band performing, the Black Swamp Ten, a 10-piece brass ensemble, and the Sweetnet Quintet, a five-piece brass quintet, that will also perform. Cornetist Everette Hornbarger will perform a solo April 29. For more information on how to live stream the competition, go to nabba.org/championships or oldcrownbrassband.org.

MONEY RAISED: A benefit concert to celebrate the legacy of Chilly Adams (Daniel Carnall) and Carol Carnall raised $6,736, which was donated to Fort Wayne Dance Collective to establish a scholarship in the couple's honor.

WORKSHOPS: TekVenture Public Art & Technology will be offering “Spring Into Making!”, hands-on workshops and demonstrations through June 4. Workshops include clayworking, Pit firing, blacksmithing, welding, car repair, computers and script-reading. In addition, there will be “Shop Class for Artists,” seven workshops that meet at 6 p.m. Wednesdays focused on basic technical subjects. For more information or to register for workshops, go to www.tekventure.org/workshops.