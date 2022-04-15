Out & About: Calendar of area events

DANCE

FRIDAY

Legion dance – Melvin Mullins; 7 to 10 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.

WEDNESDAY

Legion dance – Melvin Mullins; 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.

HOLIDAY

SATURDAY

Easter Bunny Parade – Also, free pet photos with Easter bunny; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Rub A Dub Dub Dog Grooming and Spa, 3234 Illinois Road; 12:30 p.m. parade; www.rubadubdub.club

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

“An Eggsistential Eggsperience in the Twisted Meadow” – 3 to 5 p.m.; Easter egg hunt, kite flying and games played with costumed characters, plus tours of TekVenture Maker Space; 1550 Griffin St.; $3; dress for weather; www.ecstatic-theatrics.com.

MUSEUMS

ALL WEEKEND

Science Central – “Our Weakening Web: The Story of Extinction,” ends May 29; 1950 N. Clinton St.; regular museum prices,$12 at the door, $10 online ages 3 and older, free members 2 and younger; hours, 424-2400 or www.sciencecentral.org. New permanent exhibit, “Pixel Pegs,” features large pegboard with LED backlighting, allowing visitors to create designs. World Art Day Friday, allowing visitors chance to make art inspired by the sun and nebulae; also, demonstration on exoplanets and free exoplanet stickers and posters.

Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory – “Under the Big Top,” ends Sunday; 1100 S. Calhoun St.; $7 adults, $5 ages 3-17, free ages 2 and younger; hours, 427-6440 or www.botanicalconservatory.org. Slightly used bulb sale from Saturday through April 24. Bunny Tales in the Garden from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday, which includes photos with Easter bunny; Easter bunny breaks are from 11:30 a.m. to noon and 1:30 to 2 p.m..

Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum – “Duesenberg: The Evolution of America's Finest Motorcar,” featuring eight Duesenberg vehicles and two engines; also, a rare 1948 Tucker from the Richard H. Driehaus Collection at Chicago Vintage Motor Carriage will remain on display until Aug. 15; 1600 S. Wayne St., Auburn; information at 260-925-1444 or www.automobilemuseum.org.

The History Center – 302 E. Berry St.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; call 426-2882 or go to www.fwhistorycenter.com.

National Auto & Truck Museum – Features replica of dealership with Auburns and Cords on display; also, GM Futurliner; 1000 Gordon M. Buehring Place, Auburn; hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; $10 adults, $5 ages 5 to 12; natmus.org.

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum – 2122 O'Day Road; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; also open Monday and Thursday; free admission; grounds open 24/7 or museum by appointment by calling 267-5022; www.honoringforever.org.

SOMETHING DIFFERENT

SATURDAY

Ft. Wayne's Farmers Market – 9 to 11:30 a.m. (closing early because of Fort Wayne TinCaps game); indoors, Parkview Field, 285 W. Douglas Ave.; ends May 21.

YLNI Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Aunt Millie's Bakery, 350 Pearl St.; ends April 30.

TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY

Trolls Live! – 6 p.m.; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets start at $15.50; ticketmaster.com or Coliseum box office.

SPORTS

FRIDAY

Fort Wayne TinCaps – vs. South Bend Cubs; 7:05 p.m.; Parkview Field, 1301 Ewing St.; tickets from $7 to $18; tincapstickets.com or 482-6400.

Art of Scrap 4 Mixed Martial Arts Fight Night – 7 p.m.; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; $27 to $122; ticketmaster.com or Coliseum box office.

SATURDAY

Fort Wayne TinCaps – vs. South Bend Cubs; 1:05 p.m.; Parkview Field, 1301 Ewing St.; tickets from $7 to $18; tincapstickets.com or 482-6400.

Komets – vs. Wheeling Nailers; 7:30 p.m.; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets $14 to $30 adults, $12 to $25 60 and older and 12 to 18, $10 to $20 for 12 and younger.

SUNDAY

Fort Wayne TinCaps – vs. South Bend Cubs; 1:05 p.m.; Parkview Field, 1301 Ewing St.; tickets from $7 to $18; tincapstickets.com or 482-6400.

THEATER

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY

“Kurt Vonnegut's Slaughterhouse-Five” – Indiana Musical Theatre Foundation; 7 p.m.; RKF Studios, 2446 Lake Ave.; ends April 24.