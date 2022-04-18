Community Update

Camps

COMMUNITY ARTS ACADEMY: Summer camps on various subjects including art, Taiko, music, theater, dance; for grades pre-K to 12th; at Purdue University Fort Wayne; for more information or to register for classes, go to www.pfw.edu/visual-performing-arts/community-arts-academy.

LEGO CAMP: Trine University's Lego Robotics camps; July 18 through 22 for kindergarten through second grade and grades 3 through 5; July 25-29 for grades 3 through 5 and an advanced camp for grades 6 and 7 that same week; campers will build and program robots; $220 per camp per week; for more information or to register, go to trine.edu/innovation-one-youth-programs or email millera1@trine.edu.

“A PASSPORT TO HAWAII FOR HEALTHCARE”: Health sciences camp at University of Saint Francis; June 6 and 7; cost is $50; hands-on activities that will introduce students to different healthcare professions; for more information or to register, go to go.sf.edu/camps

CODING DAY CAMP: June 13-17 for students entering grades 7 through 9 at Manchester University; students will learn computational thinking and how to program in languages such as Python and Java; $99; deadline to register is May 27; for more information or to register, go to www.meetatmanchester.com.

ROBOTICS DAY CAMP: June 20-24 for students entering grades 6 through 8 at Manchester University; $99; campers will learn to build, program and test robots; registration deadline is June 3; for more information or to register, go to www.meetatmanchester.com.

Classes

“ALCOHOL INKS”: Hosted by Allen County Extension Homemakers; 7 p.m. April 25; Allen County Extension Office, 4001 Crescent Ave.; local artist Sue Baxter shows how to create an alcohol ink coaster; $20; bring a paint shirt; pre-registration required by calling 481-6826.

“LIVING IN SPACE”: 6:30 p.m. April 27; Allen County Public Library, 900 Library Plaza; University of Saint Francis associate professor of physics, physical sciences and mathematics Paul Schmidt discusses the science related to life support systems for space travel; free but registration required acpl.libnet.info/events?r=thismonth.

Fundraisers

FORMULA FOR LIVE 5K: 1 p.m. Sunday; University of Saint Francis, 2701 Spring St.; proceeds benefit Our Lady of Perpetual Help Orphanage in Haiti, purchase equipment for Haitian hospital and supplement supplies for a USF medical/veterinary trip to the Dominican Republic;$15; to register, go to runreg.com.

EMMANUEL LUTHERAN SOEST SPRING RUMMAGE AND BAKE SALE: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon Friday; 9909 Wayne Trace at Family Life Center behind school.

POWER OF THE PURSE: Hosted by United Way of Whitley and Kosciusko Counties; 6:30 p.m. April 28; Eagle Glen Event Center, Columbia City; raffle of designer purses donated by women in the community; tickets are available at uwwk.org.

SPRING TEA AND HAT SHOW: 3 to 5 p.m. May 7; John Paulding Historical Museum, 600 Fairground Drive, Paulding, Ohio; advanced tickets only; $15 by calling 419-399-3667 or from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays at 419-399-5818; benefits historical society; tea, music and vintage hats from the museum's collection will be modeled.

Health

PEACE OF MIND AND BODY SYMPOSIUM: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday; hosted by Mayor Tom Henry's Youth Engagement Council; for Fort Wayne students in grades 10 through 12; free; Indiana Tech, Andorfer Commons, 1600 E. Washington Blvd.

Library

LAGRANGE COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY: Movie and popcorn; 6 p.m. Friday; film screening of “Encanto”; free popcorn provided; bring own covered drink.

Organizations

FORT WAYNE INK SPOT: Honors youth writers and hosts professor and speaker Dr. Khalid Griffin during program from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday; Allen County Public Library theater, 900 Library Plaza; award recipients of essay contest.

SUMMIT CITY SINGERS: Meeting for those interested in joining the community choir to sing, direct or as an accompaniment; 6:45 p.m. Tuesday; Dupont library branch, 536 E. Dupont Road.

EARTH DAY CONFERENCE: “We Are the Earth: Environmental Justice Is a Moral Imperative (Global, National, Local)”; hosted by Indiana Center for Middle East Peace; 8:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday; Plymouth Congregational Church, 501 W. Berry St.; speakers the Rev. Dr. Liz Theoharis, co-chair of the Poor People's Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival, and Malik Yakini, co-founder and executive director of the Detroit Black Community Food Security Network; also includes workshops; $20, $5 student registration; for more information or to register, go to www.indianacmep.org.