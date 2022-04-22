Out & About: Calendar of area events

DANCE

ALL WEEKEND

“The Sleeping Beauty” – Fort Wayne Ballet, along with the Fort Wayne Philharmonic; 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday; Arts United Center, 303 E. Main St.; sensory-friendly performance 6:30 p.m. Sunday; tickets, starting at $20, available at fwphil.org or 422-4226.

FRIDAY

Legion dance – Melvin Mullins; 7 to 10 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.

WEDNESDAY

Legion dance – Melvin Mullins; 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.

MUSEUMS

ALL WEEKEND

Science Central – “Our Weakening Web: The Story of Extinction,” ends May 29; 1950 N. Clinton St.; regular museum prices,$12 at the door, $10 online ages 3 and older, free members 2 and younger; hours, 424-2400 or www.sciencecentral.org. New permanent exhibit, “Pixel Pegs,” features large pegboard with LED backlighting, allowing visitors to create designs. Disability Days from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday; for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities; free with registration on website.

Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory – “Emergence: Live Butterfly Exhibit,” opens Saturday and ends June 26; 1100 S. Calhoun St.; $7 adults, $5 ages 3-17, free 2 and younger; hours, 427-6440 or www.botanicalconservatory.org. Slightly used bulb sale through Sunday.

Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum – “Duesenberg: The Evolution of America's Finest Motorcar,” featuring eight Duesenberg vehicles and two engines; also, a rare 1948 Tucker from the Richard H. Driehaus Collection at Chicago Vintage Motor Carriage will remain on display until Aug. 15; 1600 S. Wayne St., Auburn; information at 260-925-1444 or www.automobilemuseum.org.

The History Center – 302 E. Berry St.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; call 426-2882 or go to www.fwhistorycenter.com.

National Auto & Truck Museum – Features replica of dealership with Auburns and Cords on display; also, GM Futurliner; 1000 Gordon M. Buehring Place, Auburn; hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; $10 adults, $5 ages 5 to 12; natmus.org.

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum – 2122 O'Day Road; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; also open Monday and Thursday; free admission; grounds open 24/7 or museum by appointment by calling 267-5022; www.honoringforever.org.

RECREATION

TUESDAY

Tread the Trails – 6 p.m.; Salomon Farm Park, Old Barn, 817 W. Dupont Road; new trails program that offers free bike ride, run, walk; trails kickoff party after event, cost is $10 and available at fwtrails.org.

SOMETHING DIFFERENT

SATURDAY

Record Store Day – 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Wooden Nickel Records, 3422 N. Anthony Blvd.; celebration of all things vinyl; bands, food and new releases.

Fort Wayne Women's Expo – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; $5, free for ages 11 and younger.

Rocket launch – Hosted by Summit City Aerospace Modelers; 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.; Concordia Seminary, 6600 N. Clinton St.; free.

Ft. Wayne's Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; indoors, Parkview Field, 285 W. Douglas Ave.; ends May 21.

YLNI Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Aunt Millie's Bakery, 350 Pearl St.; ends April 30.

SUNDAY

Earth Day Fort Wayne – 1 to 5 p.m.; Eagle Marsh Barn, 6801 Engle Road; activities including education stations, hike through marsh, raptors from Soarin' Hawk, food trucks and vendors; hosted by Little River Wetlands Project; for more information on events, go to www.lrwp.org.

SPORTS

FRIDAY

Komets – vs. Wheeling Nailers; first-round playoff game 1; 8 p.m.; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets $14 to $30 adults, $12 to $25 60 and older and 12 to 18, $10 to $20 for 12 and younger.

SATURDAY

Heroes and Legends Wrestling XVI – 7 p.m.; fanfest from noon to 6 p.m.; Memorial Coliseum, 400 Parnell Ave.; $27 to $57; ticketmaster.com and Coliseum box office.

Komets – vs. Wheeling Nailers; first round playoff game 2; 8 p.m.; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets $14 to $30 adults, $12 to $25 60 and older and 12 to 18, $10 to $20 for 12 and younger.

THEATER

ALL WEEKEND

“Dracula: An Act of Destruction” – Purdue University Fort Wayne Department of Theatre; 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday; Williams Theatre, 2101 Coliseum Blvd. E.; $18, $16 seniors, $5 students and children 18 and younger; pfw.edu/theatre; ends April 29.

“Kurt Vonnegut's Slaughterhouse-Five” – Indiana Musical Theatre Foundation; 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday; RKF Studios, 2446 Lake Ave.

THURSDAY

“The Little Mermaid Jr.” – Fire & Light Productions; 7 p.m.; Robert Goldstine Performing Arts Center, 431 W. Berry St.; $10 advance, $12 at the door; fireandlightproductions.com; ends April 30.