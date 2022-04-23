PEOPLE AND PLACES

Sale set

St. Paul, Preble Lutheran Church, 750 N 450 W, Decatur, will have a gently used sale from 8 to 11 a.m. today. Today will be a $2 bag sale. In addition, there will be a bake sale and homemade noodles.

