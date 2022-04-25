Community Update

Classes

“TOWEL FOLDING ANIMALS”: Hosted by Allen County Extension Homemakers; presented by Jen Timmis; 7 p.m. May 4; 4001 Crescent Ave.; cost is $3; bring one large bath towel and one medium towel for each of the three animals to be made; pre-register by calling 481-6826.

INDIANA JUNIOR MASTER GARDENER TRAINING WORKSHOP: 5:30 to 9 p.m. May 5; Purdue Extension Allen County, 4001 Crescent Ave.; $25 registration fee that includes workshop materials and lunch; curriculum not included in fee; register at https://cvent.me/anxdA3.

“HOW TO USE FAMILYSEARCH”: 2 p.m. Sunday; presented by genealogist Todd Knowles; also, “Using FamilySearch for Jewish Research” at 3:30 p.m.; Allen County Public Library Genealogy Center, 900 Library Plaza; free; hosted by the Northeast Indiana Jewish Genealogy Society; also virtual option by registering at NEIndianaJGS.org/upcoming-events/.

Fundraisers

RUMMAGE SALE: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday; St. Joseph Hessen Cassel, 11521 U.S. 27.

SAINT JOSEPH UNITED METHODIST CHURCH SALE: 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday ($3 bag sale); 6004 Reed Road.

BOWL FOR KIDS SAKE: Hosted by Big Brothers Big Sisters; 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday; Thunder Dome No. 1, 6700 Lafayette St.; to donate, go to www.bbbsnei.org/events/bowl-kids-sake/.

TACK SALE FUNDRAISER: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday; Salamonie Lake's Horseman's Campground, Lost Bridge West SRA, Andrews; money will help campground's electric project; vendors sale table $10; pre-registration for vendors by emailing powerthecamp@gmail.com; park entrance fee waived for Visit Indiana Day; hosted by Friends of the Upper Wabash Interpretive Services.

RESCUE MISSION'S ANNUAL SPRING GALA: 6 p.m. May 6; Grand Wayne Center, 120 W. Jefferson Blvd.; includes worship, testimony from former resident, online silent and in-person live auction; register for event at fwrm.org/gala.

Health

SPIRITUAL FOREST THERAPY WALKS: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday; LC Nature Park, 9744 Aboite Road, Roanoke; hosted by Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana.

GRIEF SEMINAR: Presented by D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes; family night seminar 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday and caregiver seminar from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday; features Heather Stang, founder of The Mindfulness & Grief Institute; Ceruti's Summit Park Diamond Room, 6601 Innovation Blvd.; registration is required by calling 426-4448.

Lectures

“THE BIRD BOY OF FORT WAYNE FLIES AGAIN”: History Center's George R. Mather Sunday Lecture Series; 2 p.m. Sunday; 302 E. Berry St.; presented by Michael Martone, who will read from his new book, “The Complete Writings of Art Smith, The Bird Boy of Fort Wayne,” with signing to follow; free.

Organizations

TWO MEN AND A TRUCK: Movers for Moms collection drive through May 6; collecting essential care items for women staying at Charis House and St. Joseph Missions, including linens, cleaning and office supplies, earrings, makeup, makeup remover, perfume, lotion, Chapstick and cotton rounds; items can be dropped off at Spiece Fieldhouse, 5310 Merchandise Drive; Noll Team Real Estate, 6211 Constitution Drive; Century 21 Bradley Realty, 2928 E. Dupont Road; Mike Thomas Associates, 9601 Coldwater Road; NorthEastern Realty Group, 10808 LaCabreah Lane.

TAILS ON TRAILS: Volunteer program offering a walk on one of Fort Wayne's trails to provide exercise to adoptable dog; kickoff from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at Foster Pavilion 1 at Foster Park; kickoff is adoptables only, so participants are asked to leave other pets at home; hosted by Humane Fort Wayne, city of Fort Wayne and Fort Wayne Trails.

BUILDING VIBRANT COMMUNITIES: VISION AND ACTION CONFERENCE: Hosted by Baha'i Community of Fort Wayne; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; Landmark Centre, 6222 Ellison Road; includes music, arts, presentations, small-group consultations and planning of acts of service in community; to register by Tuesday, go to www.bahais-fortwayne.com.

GET CONNECTED VOLUNTEER EXPO: Hosted by Volunteer Center; 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday; Glenbrook Square, 4201 Coldwater Road; opportunity for current volunteers and those interested in volunteering to meet nonprofits and civic organizations.