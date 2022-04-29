Out & About: Calendar of area events

DANCE

FRIDAY

Legion dance – Justus III; 7 to 10 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.

WEDNESDAY

“Woke” and “Love Rocks” – Complexions Contemporary Ballet; 7:30 p.m.; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; $35 adult, $25 student and veterans; fwembassytheatre.org, ticketmaster.com or by calling 424-5665; presented by Fort Wayne Dance Collective.

Legion dance – Melvin Mullins; 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.

MUSEUMS

ALL WEEKEND

Science Central – “Our Weakening Web: The Story of Extinction,” ends May 29; 1950 N. Clinton St.; regular museum prices, $12 at the door, $10 online ages 3 and older, free members 2 and younger; hours, 424-2400 or www.sciencecentral.org. New permanent exhibit, “Pixel Pegs,” features large pegboard with LED backlighting, allowing visitors to create designs.

Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory – “Emergence: Live Butterfly Exhibit,” ends June 26; 1100 S. Calhoun St.; $7 adults, $5 ages 3-17, free 2 and younger; hours, 427-6440 or www.botanicalconservatory.org.

Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum – “Duesenberg: The Evolution of America's Finest Motorcar,” featuring eight Duesenberg vehicles and two engines; also, a rare 1948 Tucker from the Richard H. Driehaus Collection at Chicago Vintage Motor Carriage will remain on display until Aug. 15; 1600 S. Wayne St., Auburn; information at 260-925-1444 or www.automobilemuseum.org.

The History Center – 302 E. Berry St.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; call 426-2882 or go to www.fwhistorycenter.com.

National Auto & Truck Museum – Features replica of dealership with Auburns and Cords on display; also, GM Futurliner; 1000 Gordon M. Buehring Place, Auburn; hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; $10 adults, $5 ages 5 to 12; natmus.org.

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum – 2122 O'Day Road; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; also open Monday and Thursday; free admission; grounds open 24/7 or museum by appointment by calling 267-5022; www.honoringforever.org.

SOMETHING DIFFERENT

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY

Hobnobben Presents: Pat Battistini + Summit City Cinephiles – 7 p.m. Friday with question and answer and 7 p.m. Saturday; screenings of past submissions by Battistini to Hobnobben Film Festival; Cinema Center, 437 E. Berry St.; $12, $9 seniors and students; cinemacenter.org.

SATURDAY

Trillium Fest – Noon to 4 p.m.; LC Nature Park, 9744 Aboite Road, Roanoke; features kids activities, self-guided hikes around 200-acre park; Soarin' Hawk presentation at 1 p.m., see bison and elk.

Touch-a-Truck – 9 a.m. to noon; Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne, parking lot at corner of Coliseum and Crescent Avenue, 3800 N. Anthony Blvd.; features many vehicles such as a SWAT vehicle, wrecker, school bus, limousine and semi; free.

Spring Fling – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; downtown Rockford, Ohio; open-air vendor market, car show, food trucks, activities, live music.

Ft. Wayne's Farmers Market – 9 to 11:30 a.m. (closing early because of TinCaps game); indoors, Parkview Field, 285 W. Douglas Ave.; ends May 21.

YLNI Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Aunt Millie's Bakery, 350 Pearl St.

South Side Farmers Market – 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 3300 Warsaw St.; ends mid-December.

SUNDAY

Miss Virginia Day – 1 to 3:45 p.m.; Allen County Public Library theater, 900 Library Plaza; to celebrate work of Virginia Schrantz, whose legacy continues with Miss Virginia Food Pantry; also, tribute to local theater legend Harvey Cocks; musical performance, fundraiser to benefit Ukrainian refugee children.

SPORTS

FRIDAY

Fort Wayne TinCaps – vs. Dayton Dragons; 7:05 p.m.; Parkview Field, 1301 Ewing St.; tickets from $7 to $18; tincapstickets.com or 482-6400.

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

Fort Wayne TinCaps – vs. Dayton Dragons; 1:05 p.m.; Parkview Field, 1301 Ewing St.; tickets from $7 to $18; tincapstickets.com or 482-6400.

THEATER

FRIDAY

“Dracula: An Act of Destruction” – Purdue University Fort Wayne Department of Theatre; 8 p.m.; Williams Theatre, 2101 Coliseum Blvd. E.; $18, $16 seniors, $5 students and children 18 and younger; pfw.edu/theatre.

THURSDAY

“Mamma Mia!” – Van Wert Civic Theatre; 8 p.m.; 118 S. Race St., Van Wert, Ohio; $16; vwct.org; ends June 5.