Saturday, April 30, 2022 1:00 am
MARRIAGE LICENSES
Arthur B. McCoy IV and Tina Castillo
Maria Reyes Briones and Jaiden Reyes
Jamie Ray Isaac and Stacy J. Torres
Tyler Dow Headdy and Ashlynn Marie Cox
Nicholas Leo Shaw and Hailey Brooke Stormo
Willie Major Brown and Antonia Michelle Borum
Suzanna Kristine Danielle Braun and Logan Matthew Schrodi
Josue Emanuel Banegas and Kimora Ma'Kel Williams
Hassan Muhammad Deen Khan and Emily Mae Colford
Alexander Daniel Smith and Bethanny Rebeka Kinsey
Matthew J. Witmer and Verna G. Lengacher
Corey Allan Mills and Mackenzie Lynn Hendry
Jose Sepulveda Sr. and Ladoria Danielle Soto
Michael Fallert and Olysa Nicare Mandani
Craig Elliott Colvin and Ruth L. Aschleman
Dakota Cheyenne Skaggs and Stacey Christine Finnearty
Connor Thomas Elliott Minardo and Taylor Mackensie McQuain
Andrea Ogubi and Shayne Carroll
Kayla Ranae Rolando and Colton Scott Smiricky
Anjelica Mari Soto and Olando Emanuel King
Ashley Jean Motia and David Jason Sanders
Cameron Scott Jones and Morgan Marie Nichles
Jacob Thompson and Victoria Bell
Conrad Daing Ramonya and Mi Doung Htaw
Kayla Jimenez and Oscar De La Cruz Romero
Brandi Elaine Serrano and Jason Lovell Hatch Sr.
Christina Wilder and Nicholas Sethman
Sarah Beth Mitsch and Tyler Dale Ross
Kristin Lynn Williams and Craig Wapike Nusbaum
Randall Scott Pfefferkorn and Tabitha Shea Tyler
Lesly B. Palma and Gaudencio Algomedo
Michael Roy Soto and Crystal N. Brooks
Hannah Jennette Wagner and Brett Austin Strubel
Jordan Dillon Lee and Kisha Maria McCullough
Horace Lazzaro Akachi Jean Caidor and Marie Almise Thomas
Stacey Madeline Metzger and Seth David Stephens
Hope Donna Crabtree and Brendan Lewis
Jacob Bilger and Susana Elisabete Ferreira Miranda
Timothy Leon Holley and Christalena Lee Spiece
Allison Nichole Carroll and Michael Anthony Neese
Vanessa Leigh Wright and Robert John Price
Austin Kyle Lengacher and Amy Jean Martin
Natisha Marie Dixie and Larry Darnell Hilliard Sr.
Jonathan Steven Pape and Bria Hope Neumann
Paulina G. Martinez and Jagen Millspaugh
Marriage license filings are provided by the Allen County clerk's office. For information on listings, call Terri Richardson at 461-8304 or email trich@jg.net.
