PEOPLE AND PLACES

Giving back

• Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana troops donated cookies to community organizations through the “Cookie Share” program. Some of the organizations that received cookies are Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control, Lutheran Health Network, Middlebury Fire Department, New Carlisle Fire Department, Garrett Police Department and Northwest Health – LaPorte.

• American Association of University Women announced the following organizations and projects that received money for 2022 from the AAUW Trust: Associated Churches of Fort Wayne and Allen County, Stephany Bourne/Open Cupboards; Bashor Children's Home; Allen County Fort Wayne Historical Society; Fort Wayne Children's Zoo; The Literacy Alliance; League of Women Voters; Fort Wayne Youtheatre; Whittington Homes & Services for Children; and Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana.

• Harper's Community Funeral Home in New Haven donated $6,000 to Shepherd's House. The money was raised from the stage production of “Flanagan's Wake,” performed at the funeral home in March.